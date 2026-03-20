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Stonebwoy says collaboration with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie must not be forced; should happen naturally

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:08 - 20 March 2026
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie
Stonebwoy emphasises individual success as key, saying any future performance with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie should happen organically.
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Stonebwoy has stated that he is open to performing on the same stage as Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, but insists that such a collaboration should come naturally and not be forced.

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In a recent conversation with content creator Kobe Boujee, the award-winning artiste emphasised that each of them must first focus on building their individual careers before attempting any major joint performance.

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According to Stonebwoy, the idea of staging a high-profile collaboration purely for attention overlooks the importance of personal growth and artistic development. He argued that meaningful collective success can only emerge when each artiste has firmly established their own path.

Drawing comparisons with leading African acts such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, he pointed out that they each achieved significant individual milestones before occasionally sharing platforms.

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He explained;

I believe individual growth affects collective growth. Each one of us has to grow, and that is the most important thing, rather than forcing growth together. It’s important for each of us to be progressing, and when the time comes, we can share one stage at a time

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He also highlighted concerns about the dynamics within the music industry, stressing that genuine unity cannot exist without mutual respect and goodwill among artistes.

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He noted;

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If there are people who do not want the well-being of others, how can they come together and perform? They say we have to become a group right now to succeed. Meanwhile, individual success is important. How we relate to each other’s success also says a lot

Expanding on this, he questioned whether true collaboration is possible in an environment where envy may exist. “It speaks volumes about what we can achieve collectively. When you have a system where, individually, it is clear that some people do not wish others well, how then can we come together when there is so much envy?”

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