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King Charles III chooses Nigerian jollof over Ghana’s, says 'Nigeria has the best jollof'

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:44 - 19 March 2026
King Charles III.WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III.WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III names Nigerian jollof as his favourite, triggering fresh debate among fans of the iconic West African dish.
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King Charles III has stirred widespread debate on social media after offering his take on the long-running argument over which country prepares the finest jollof rice.

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In a video shared on X on 18 March 2026, the British monarch made the remarks while hosting Bola Tinubu at Windsor Castle. Reflecting on his introduction to the popular West African dish, he recalled organising a themed gathering centred around jollof rice.

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According to him, the event, held at St James's Palace, gave him the opportunity to sample the dish in a celebratory setting. He remarked;

We in the United Kingdom are blessed with so many people of Nigerian heritage… Last year, I was delighted to host a jollof-and-tea party at St James’s Palace. I was firmly assured that the jollof was the best,Nigerian, of course
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His comments have since reignited the ever-spirited “jollof wars” online, with users across X revisiting the friendly but fierce rivalry over which nation lays claim to the superior version of the dish.

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While many supported his endorsement of Nigerian jollof, others were quick to defend Ghana’s reputation, insisting it still holds the top spot in West Africa’s most celebrated culinary contest.

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