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King Charles III chooses Nigerian jollof over Ghana’s, says 'Nigeria has the best jollof'
King Charles III has stirred widespread debate on social media after offering his take on the long-running argument over which country prepares the finest jollof rice.
In a video shared on X on 18 March 2026, the British monarch made the remarks while hosting Bola Tinubu at Windsor Castle. Reflecting on his introduction to the popular West African dish, he recalled organising a themed gathering centred around jollof rice.
According to him, the event, held at St James's Palace, gave him the opportunity to sample the dish in a celebratory setting. He remarked;
We in the United Kingdom are blessed with so many people of Nigerian heritage… Last year, I was delighted to host a jollof-and-tea party at St James’s Palace. I was firmly assured that the jollof was the best,Nigerian, of course
His comments have since reignited the ever-spirited “jollof wars” online, with users across X revisiting the friendly but fierce rivalry over which nation lays claim to the superior version of the dish.
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While many supported his endorsement of Nigerian jollof, others were quick to defend Ghana’s reputation, insisting it still holds the top spot in West Africa’s most celebrated culinary contest.
'Last week, I was delighted to host a jollof and tea party at St. James's Palace. I was firmly assured that the jollof was only the best. Nigerian of course.'— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2026
King Charles welcomes Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu at Windsor Castle for his two-day state visit… pic.twitter.com/Dd5TEZS71J