Top 10 youngest presidents in the world as of March 2026

From Africa to Europe and Latin America, the world’s youngest presidents—including Ibrahim Traoré, Daniel Noboa, and Vjosa Osmani—are shaping the next generation of leadership.

A noticeable shift is underway in global politics, with a growing number of nations being led by relatively young heads of state. From Africa to Europe and Latin America, these leaders, many in their 30s and 40s, are redefining governance, often emerging during periods of political transition, reform, or public demand for change.

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Here is a look at the youngest serving presidents and heads of state as of March 2026:

1. Ibrahim Traoré – 38

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The leader of Burkina Faso remains the youngest head of state in the world. Traoré came to power in 2022 following a military coup, positioning himself as a key figure in the Sahel region’s evolving security and political landscape.

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Capitaine Ibrahim TRAORÉ – Burkina Faso

2. Daniel Noboa – 38

As president of Ecuador, Noboa made history as one of the youngest democratically elected leaders in Latin America. Since taking office in 2023, he has focused on tackling crime and stabilising the economy.

Daniel Noboa

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3. Jakov Milatović – 39

Milatović became president of Montenegro in 2023. Known for his technocratic background, he has prioritised economic reforms and closer integration with the European Union.

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Jakov Milatović

4. Mahamat Déby – 42

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Leading Chad, Déby assumed power after the death of his father in 2021. His leadership has been marked by a transitional process aimed at restoring civilian rule amid ongoing security concerns.

Mahamat Déby

5. Assimi Goïta – 42

Goïta, a central figure in Mali’s recent coups, continues to lead the country through a transitional period. His administration has shifted alliances and redefined Mali’s international partnerships.

Assimi Goïta

6. Vjosa Osmani – 43

As president of Kosovo, Osmani is among the youngest female heads of state globally. She has played a prominent role in strengthening democratic institutions and advocating for Kosovo’s international recognition.

Vjosa Osmani

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7. Nayib Bukele – 44

Bukele, the president of El Salvador, has gained global attention for his aggressive anti-gang policies and controversial governance style, as well as his embrace of cryptocurrency reforms.

Nayib Bukele

8. Bassirou Diomaye Faye – 46

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Faye’s rise to power in Senegal in 2024 marked a significant political shift. Backed by strong youth support, his presidency reflects growing demand for systemic reform and transparency.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. [Getty Images]

9. Mamady Doumbouya – 46

Doumbouya leads Guinea following a 2021 coup. His government is overseeing a transition while facing pressure to return the country to constitutional rule.

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Mamady Doumbouya

10. Xavier Espot Zamora – 46

Although technically Prime Minister of Andorra, Espot is often included among the youngest national leaders globally. He has focused on economic modernisation and strengthening Andorra’s international partnerships.

Xavier Espot Zamora

The emergence of these younger leaders reflects a broader global trend driven by shifting voter expectations, demographic changes, and political upheavals. In many cases, particularly in parts of Africa, youthful leadership has come through military transitions, while in Europe and the Americas it has often been the result of democratic processes.

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While younger presidents are often associated with innovation and reform-minded policies, their leadership also comes with significant challenges. Many must navigate economic instability, security threats, and public pressure for rapid change.