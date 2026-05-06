Champions League: Bayern Munich vs PSG – Preview, team news, H2H, line-ups & prediction

Paris Saint-Germain lead 5-4 from the first leg and take a slim advantage into the decisive clash against Bayern Munich.

Bayern boast strong home form and attacking firepower, while PSG arrive with excellent away form and a solid record in two-legged ties.

Key absences and returns could be decisive, with Achraf Hakimi out for PSG and Bayern welcoming back several top players ahead of the semi-final showdown.

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Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain face off at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in a blockbuster second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Match Preview

The first leg delivered a nine-goal spectacle, with PSG’s attacking trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dominating early proceedings. However, Bayern’s remarkable comeback from 5-2 to 5-4 in just minutes keeps the tie wide open.

Bayern face a tough challenge historically, having been eliminated in nine of the 10 previous European semi-finals where they lost the first leg. Their recent form is also inconsistent, including a 3-3 draw with Heidenheim, extending their winless run.

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Despite this, the German giants remain a major attacking threat, with 22 goals scored in their last three matches and 59 in their last 11 games.

PSG, on the other hand, boast a strong record in two-legged ties, progressing on 36 of 43 occasions after winning the first leg. They are also in excellent away form, winning their last six matches and keeping five consecutive clean sheets.

However, the Allianz Arena remains a difficult ground, with Bayern winning five of their last six home games against PSG.

Team News

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Harry Kane | Photo via IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

Bayern Munich have received a boost with several key players returning to fitness, including Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Harry Kane. Serge Gnabry remains the only major absentee.

PSG, however, will be without Achraf Hakimi due to a hamstring injury. Midfielders Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha and João Neves are expected to anchor the team, while Kvaratskhelia is on the verge of breaking the club’s single-season Champions League scoring record.

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Head-to-Head (H2H)

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Paris Saint Germain vs FC Bayern Munich - Ligue des Champions - demi finale aller - 28 04 2026 Joie des joueurs du Bayern Munich apres le but de Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) ParisFrance Copyright: xBaptistexAutissierx

Matches played: 16

PSG wins: 10

Bayern Munich wins: 6

Draws: 0

Possible Line-ups

Paris Saint Germain vs FC Bayern Munich - Ligue des Champions - demi finale aller - 28 04 2026 Joie des joueurs du Paris SG aprÃ s le but de Ousmane Dembele (Paris SG) ParisFrance Copyright: xBaptistexAutissierx - IMAGO

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane.

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

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Prediction

This tie is finely balanced, but Bayern’s attacking firepower and home advantage could prove decisive. However, PSG’s clinical edge and first-leg lead give them a slight advantage.