Saka sends Arsenal to glory as Gunners storm into Champions League final after Atletico battle

For the first time in two decades, the Gunners have booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final after edging past Atletico Madrid with a disciplined and clinical display at the Emirates Stadium.

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Mikel Arteta’s side sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory with a narrow but decisive 1-0 win on the night, as captain Bukayo Saka delivered when it mattered most.

The England international reacted quickest inside the box just before half-time, calmly prodding home the rebound after Jan Oblak had parried a powerful effort from Leandro Trossard.

It proved to be the defining moment in a tense, tactical contest where clear chances were at a premium.

Despite showing greater urgency after the break, Diego Simeone’s Atletico struggled to break down Arsenal’s compact defensive structure. David Raya was rarely troubled, with the visitors generating little attacking threat compared to Arsenal’s overall control and efficiency in key moments.

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Arsenal had opportunities to put the tie beyond doubt, most notably when Viktor Gyokeres squandered a clear chance midway through the second half. However, it mattered little in the end as the North London side comfortably saw out the closing stages to secure progression.

For Arteta and his players, attention now shifts to Budapest, where they will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final. It marks a historic milestone for the club, which last reached this stage back in 2006.

Before that European showdown, Arsenal must refocus on domestic duties as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title, with a crucial away fixture against West Ham United looming.