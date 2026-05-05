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Has Ghana acquired a new national airline? All you must know about Air Ghana’s Boeing 737-400 freighter

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 21:39 - 05 May 2026
Air Ghana's Boeing 737-400 freighter arrives in Ghana. Image credit:
Ghana has not launched a new national airline. This article explains the arrival of Air Ghana’s Boeing 737-400 freighter and clarifies the government’s ongoing plans to establish a new national carrier by 2027.
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  • Air Ghana has added a new Boeing 737-400 freighter, boosting cargo capacity and trade.

  • The airline is privately owned and is not Ghana’s national airline.

  • Government plans for a new national airline are ongoing, with a target launch in 2027.

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There has been growing confusion on social media over two separate developments in Ghana’s aviation sector.

These include the arrival of a new freighter for Air Ghana and the government’s ongoing efforts to establish a new national airline.

These are distinct developments, and it is important to clarify the difference.

ALSO READ: Ghana Air Force receives first Airbus H175 helicopter under fleet modernisation programme

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What happened today?

Air Ghana's Boeing 737-400 freighter arrives in Ghana. Image credit:
Air Ghana's Boeing 737-400 freighter arrives in Ghana. Image credit:

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Air Ghana’s newly acquired Boeing 737-400 freighter landed in Ghana.

The Ministry of Transport confirmed the development, describing it as a significant boost to the country’s air cargo capacity.

Air Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Karim Traboulsi, said the aircraft will improve delivery timelines, reduce logistical bottlenecks, and strengthen Ghana’s position as a regional cargo hub.

The acquisition forms part of the company’s broader strategy to expand cargo operations and facilitate trade within Ghana and across West Africa.

ALSO READ: Truth about JJ Rawlings’ alleged flight under Adomi Bridge finally revealed (video)

What is Air Ghana?

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Air Ghana is not Ghana’s national airline. It is a privately owned cargo airline headquartered at the Ghana Airport Cargo Centre in Accra, with its main hub at Accra International Airport.
Air Ghana is not Ghana’s national airline. It is a privately owned cargo airline headquartered at the Ghana Airport Cargo Centre in Accra, with its main hub at Accra International Airport.

Air Ghana is not Ghana’s national airline. It is a privately owned cargo airline headquartered at the Ghana Airport Cargo Centre in Accra, with its main hub at Accra International Airport.

Founded in 1993 as a logistics company, it initially focused on ground handling and aviation support services before obtaining its Air Operator Certificate in 2014.

Since then, it has operated Boeing 737-400 freighters on behalf of DHL, providing night cargo and courier services across the region.

The newly acquired aircraft represents an expansion of an already operational private airline, not the creation of a national carrier.

ALSO READ: Parliament approves $60m jet, €125m helicopters in major boost to Ghana Air Force

What about Ghana’s new national airline?

The country has been without a fully operational state-owned carrier since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004
The country has been without a fully operational state-owned carrier since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004
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Ghana has not launched a new national airline. The country has been without a fully operational state-owned carrier since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004, followed by the failure of Ghana International Airlines in 2010.

Currently, the government is pursuing a structured plan to establish a new national airline.

The Ministry of Transport has initiated a market-sounding process to attract experienced airline operators or investors as strategic partners.

ALSO READ: Gov’t to procure 4 new helicopters and 2 planes for Ghana Air Force – Dr Ato Forson

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe
The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe

Under the proposed model, a private investor will hold a majority stake in a joint venture with the state, aimed at ensuring efficiency and avoiding the challenges that affected previous state-led airlines.

The proposed carrier is expected to operate long-haul passenger routes to Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, alongside regional services and a cargo division.

A 10-member national airline task force, established in May 2025 and chaired by former Ghana Airports Company Limited Managing Director Charles Asare, is overseeing the process, including fleet acquisition, staffing, and route planning.

ALSO READ: Flights will remain safe and uninterrupted – GCAA assures amid air traffic workers’ strike

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe has indicated that the government aims to complete regulatory processes within 12 months of January 2026, targeting a launch by the first quarter of 2027.

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Why does this matter?

Air Ghana's Boeing 737-400 freighter arrives in Ghana. Image credit:
Air Ghana's Boeing 737-400 freighter arrives in Ghana. Image credit:

The arrival of Air Ghana’s new freighter is an immediate and tangible development that strengthens Ghana’s logistics and trade capacity. It enhances the country’s ambition to become a regional transport hub.

By contrast, the national airline project remains in its early stages. While investor engagement is ongoing, no partner has been finalised, no fleet has been acquired, and no routes have been announced.

ALSO READ: Retired Air Force Officer explains possible cause of deadly Ghana helicopter crash

Conclusion

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Two(2) key developments are unfolding at the same time. Air Ghana, a private cargo airline, has expanded its fleet with a new Boeing 737-400 freighter, boosting cargo capacity and trade.

At the same time, the government is working towards launching a new national airline, with a target of early 2027.

While both initiatives point to Ghana’s ambition to strengthen its aviation sector, they are entirely separate.

Air Ghana’s expansion is a private sector achievement, whereas the national airline project is still in progress.

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