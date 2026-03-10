Truth about JJ Rawlings’ alleged flight under Adomi Bridge finally revealed (video)

Did Jerry John Rawlings fly a plane under the Adomi Bridge? Former Ghana Air Force Chief Air Commodore K.K. Pumpuni (Rtd) clarifies the long-standing claim in a recent interview.

A long-standing claim that former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings once flew a military aircraft under the Adomi Bridge has been dismissed by a former Chief of Air Staff of the Ghana Air Force, Air Commodore K.K. Pumpuni (Rtd).

Speaking in an interview with media personality Kafui Dey, shared on YouTube, Air Commodore Pumpuni said the widely circulated story never happened.

The Adomi Bridge, located at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region, has often featured in popular accounts about Rawlings’ time in the Ghana Air Force before he became head of state. However, Pumpuni insisted the incident is a myth.

“There was a saying that Rawlings flew under the Adomi Bridge. I said no, he didn’t,” he stated.

“I was, at that time, in charge of operations of the Air Force. Nothing like that happened. If it had happened, we would have court-martialled him.”

Pumpuni explained that such a manoeuvre would not only have been dangerous but also impossible given the structural features of the bridge.

When asked whether such a feat could technically be carried out, he replied that it was not feasible.

“No, it’s not possible because there are cables and other structures on the bridge. If you look at it carefully, an aircraft cannot safely fly between the water and the bridge,” he said.

The retired Air Force officer also disclosed that Rawlings was not pleased when he publicly disputed the claim. Pumpuni recalled:

“I gave that comment and he heard it and he wasn’t too happy about it. He said I should have kept quiet, I said no, they asked me a question, and so I couldn’t keep quiet. If I kept quiet, it would mean I was endorsing it. So it wasn’t true.”

According to him, the disagreement created some tension between the two at the time.

“So Jerry had a small problem with me after that incident,” he added.

The clarification is likely to reignite debate around one of the most persistent stories associated with Rawlings’ military career, which has circulated for decades in Ghanaian public discourse.