Advertisement

Truth about JJ Rawlings’ alleged flight under Adomi Bridge finally revealed (video)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:55 - 10 March 2026
Truth about JJ Rawlings’ alleged flight under Adomi Bridge finally revealed (video)
Did Jerry John Rawlings fly a plane under the Adomi Bridge? Former Ghana Air Force Chief Air Commodore K.K. Pumpuni (Rtd) clarifies the long-standing claim in a recent interview.
Advertisement

A long-standing claim that former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings once flew a military aircraft under the Adomi Bridge has been dismissed by a former Chief of Air Staff of the Ghana Air Force, Air Commodore K.K. Pumpuni (Rtd).

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with media personality Kafui Dey, shared on YouTube, Air Commodore Pumpuni said the widely circulated story never happened.

The Adomi Bridge, located at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region, has often featured in popular accounts about Rawlings’ time in the Ghana Air Force before he became head of state. However, Pumpuni insisted the incident is a myth.

ALSO READ: Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List

The late former president Jerry John Rawlings
Advertisement

“There was a saying that Rawlings flew under the Adomi Bridge. I said no, he didn’t,” he stated.

“I was, at that time, in charge of operations of the Air Force. Nothing like that happened. If it had happened, we would have court-martialled him.”

Pumpuni explained that such a manoeuvre would not only have been dangerous but also impossible given the structural features of the bridge.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings

Advertisement

When asked whether such a feat could technically be carried out, he replied that it was not feasible.

“No, it’s not possible because there are cables and other structures on the bridge. If you look at it carefully, an aircraft cannot safely fly between the water and the bridge,” he said.

The retired Air Force officer also disclosed that Rawlings was not pleased when he publicly disputed the claim. Pumpuni recalled:

ALSO READ: GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why

“I gave that comment and he heard it and he wasn’t too happy about it. He said I should have kept quiet, I said no, they asked me a question, and so I couldn’t keep quiet. If I kept quiet, it would mean I was endorsing it. So it wasn’t true.”

Advertisement

According to him, the disagreement created some tension between the two at the time.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader – Everything You Need to Know

“So Jerry had a small problem with me after that incident,” he added.

The clarification is likely to reignite debate around one of the most persistent stories associated with Rawlings’ military career, which has circulated for decades in Ghanaian public discourse.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
10 Countries With The Highest Number of Global Celebrities
Entertainment
10.03.2026
10 Countries With The Highest Number of Global Celebrities
Audit flags GH¢8.1bn fraudulent claims, ‘fictitious’ GH¢89.4m 1D1F subsidy
News
10.03.2026
Audit flags GH¢8.1bn fraudulent claims, ‘fictitious’ GH¢89.4m 1D1F subsidy
Showboy denied bail as Adentan Court transfers defamation case to Accra High court
Entertainment
10.03.2026
Showboy denied bail as Adentan Court transfers defamation case to Accra High court
How Foreplay Can Make Your Marriage Stronger and Happier: Tips for Couples
Lifestyle
10.03.2026
How Foreplay Can Make Your Marriage Stronger and Happier: Tips for Couples
Ghana's fashion industry just got its most powerful upgrade and it runs on WhatsApp
Lifestyle
10.03.2026
Ghana's fashion industry just got its most powerful upgrade and it runs on WhatsApp
Baba Jamal sworn in as MP for Ayawaso East following by-election victory
News
10.03.2026
Baba Jamal sworn in as MP for Ayawaso East following by-election victory