Greater Accra Minister claims ‘officials are sent to the North as punishment’ comment was a slip

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Akweley Ocloo has apologised after comments suggesting officials were transferred to northern Ghana as punishment sparked public backlash.

The Greater Accra Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo, apologised after a viral video showed her suggesting postings to the North were used as punishment.

She clarified her comments were a “slip in communication” and do not reflect government policy or public service practice.

The remarks sparked public backlash, with concerns raised over fairness and sensitivity in public sector postings.

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The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo, has apologised and clarified remarks she made which suggested that public officials were transferred to northern Ghana as a form of punishment, insisting her comments were a “slip in communication” and not reflective of official policy.

The controversy stemmed from a video that went viral on social media in which she was heard making the remarks while addressing issues relating to illegal developments and permit approvals.

“If you issue permit to an illegal knowing very well that the place is illegal, you'll also face the law. Some of them have been sent to the north just to serve as a kind of punishment to them,” she was heard saying.

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The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Akweley Ocloo, has come under criticism following her disclosure that municipal officials who issued permits allowing private developers to construct in unauthorised areas will be transferred to the northern regions as “punishment”.… pic.twitter.com/YRCIqSe6iJ — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) May 5, 2026

The statement triggered widespread criticism, with sections of the public describing it as inappropriate and potentially offensive to people in the northern regions, while others raised concerns about fairness in public service postings and administrative processes.

In a press release issued on May 5, 2026, the minister expressed regret over the wording of her comments and moved to clarify her position.

“My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated video in which I made remarks suggesting that postings to the northern part of our beloved country could be considered as a form of punishment,” she stated.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo

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She stressed that the comments were not intended to reflect government policy or established administrative practice.

“I wish to state, without reservation, that the comments captured in the video were a genuine slip in communication and do not reflect my considered views, nor do they represent the established policies and procedures governing staff postings within the Public Service,” she added.

According to her, the remarks were made in response to questions on alleged misconduct by some officials involved in issuing development permits without due process.

“Regrettably, my choice of words created the unintended impression that such postings were punitive,” she noted.

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She further extended an apology to affected communities.

“I sincerely acknowledge the concerns that this has generated and offer my unreserved apology to all Ghanaians, especially my brothers and sisters in the Northern Regions, for any misunderstanding, offence, or discomfort caused,” she said.

The minister also reaffirmed her commitment to due process in public administration.

“I remain fully committed to ensuring that all administrative decisions, including staff postings and transfers, are carried out strictly in accordance with laid-down rules and regulations, and without prejudice,” she stated.

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns over illegal developments in parts of the Greater Accra Region, where authorities have intensified enforcement against unauthorised construction in waterways and flood-prone areas.