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Former Scholarship Secretariat boss denies arrest, confirms BNI invitation amid ongoing probe

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:47 - 06 May 2026
The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang
The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang
Dr Kingsley Agyemang denies reports of his arrest, confirming he honoured an BNI invitation over ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities at the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.
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  • Dr Kingsley Agyemang’s lawyers say he was not arrested but invited by the BNI for questioning.

  • He cooperated with investigators, denied wrongdoing, and has resumed parliamentary duties.

  • The probe relates to earlier allegations of irregularities in scholarship awards during his tenure.

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Lawyers for the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, have refuted earlier reports claiming he had been arrested by the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), clarifying that he was only invited to assist with ongoing investigations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the legal team said their client voluntarily honoured the invitation in the company of his lawyers.

“Our client was formally invited by the NIB to assist with investigations relating to his tenure in office,” the statement said.

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“In full respect of the rule of law and his civic obligations, our client honoured the invitation on 5th May 2026 in the company of his lawyers from Sarkodie Baffour Awuah & Partners,” it added.

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang
The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang

According to the lawyers, Dr Agyemang was engaged by investigators and cautioned in line with due process, but denied any wrongdoing.

“Officers of the NIB interacted with our client following which he was cautioned, and all due process formalities observed. Our client denied involvement in any wrongdoing,” the statement noted.

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They further confirmed that he has since resumed his parliamentary duties after cooperating with investigators.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the legal team said their client voluntarily honoured the invitation in the company of his lawyers.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the legal team said their client voluntarily honoured the invitation in the company of his lawyers.

The clarification follows earlier reports suggesting that the MP had been arrested by the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) over alleged corruption during his tenure as Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

The claim was amplified in a Facebook post by the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Dzifa Gunu, who wrote:

Dr Kingsley Agyemang, former Scholarship Secretariat boss is in the grips of the BNI. His arrest comes on the heels of ongoing investigations into his stewardship as head of the GSC when scholarships were awarded in a very opaque manner.
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The development was confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Dzifa Gunu.
The development was confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Dzifa Gunu.

Dr Agyemang, who served as Registrar from February 2017, has been at the centre of controversy following an investigative report by The Fourth Estate, which raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the award of scholarships.

The report claimed that scholarships intended for academically brilliant but financially disadvantaged students were in some cases awarded to individuals linked to politically exposed persons, including relatives of senior government officials.

It also alleged instances of multiple awards to the same beneficiaries and claims of bribery, with some applicants reportedly paying thousands of pounds to secure scholarships.

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