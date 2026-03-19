Top 5 most powerful African women in 2026

From business to politics and media, leaders like Mary Vilakazi and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are shaping Africa’s future and redefining power across the continent.

Across Africa, a new wave of influential women continues to redefine leadership in politics, business, media, and global governance. Recognised by Forbes, these trailblazers are not only excelling in their respective fields but also shaping the continent’s future through innovation, resilience, and impact.

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Here is a closer look at five of the most powerful African women in 2025 and their remarkable achievements:

1. Mary Vilakazi (South Africa)

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At the forefront of Africa’s corporate landscape, Mary Vilakazi has emerged as a leading figure in global finance. As CEO of FirstRand Group, she has played a pivotal role in driving growth and strengthening the institution’s position within the banking sector.

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Her leadership extends beyond business performance, she is widely recognised for championing gender equality and advocating for inclusive economic opportunities, making her one of the most influential voices in African finance today.

Mary Vilakazi

2. Judith Suminwa Tuluka (DR Congo)

Judith Suminwa Tuluka made history in 2024 when she became the first female Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Her appointment marked a significant milestone for gender representation in African politics.

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As one of the continent’s most powerful women, she continues to play a critical role in shaping governance and policy in one of Africa’s largest and most resource-rich nations.

Judith Suminwa Tuluka

3. Mpumi Madisa (South Africa)

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As CEO of Bidvest Group, Mpumi Madisa stands out as a formidable force in the corporate world. With a strong background in finance, she has successfully led one of South Africa’s largest diversified companies, overseeing operations across sectors such as automotive, freight, and services.

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Her strategic leadership and commitment to sustainable growth have earned her widespread recognition, positioning her as a role model for women aspiring to top corporate roles.

Mpumi Madisa

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4. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria)

A globally respected economist and diplomat, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has built an extraordinary career spanning decades. She previously served as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, where she implemented key economic reforms aimed at stabilising and growing the economy.

In 2021, she made history as the first African and first woman to become Director-General of the World Trade Organization. In this role, she continues to advocate for fair trade policies and economic inclusion, particularly for developing nations and women.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

5. Mo Abudu (Nigeria)

Mo Abudu has transformed Africa’s media and entertainment industry through her work as founder and CEO of EbonyLife Media. She has been instrumental in telling authentic African stories through film, television, and digital platforms.

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Through initiatives such as EbonyLife TV, she has elevated African narratives on the global stage while creating opportunities for emerging creatives. Her influence continues to shape how Africa is represented in international media.

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Mo Abudu set to launch directorial debut [Instagram/moabudu]

These women represent a powerful shift in leadership across the continent. From boardrooms and government offices to global institutions and creative industries, they are challenging norms, breaking barriers, and inspiring a new generation of African women.

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