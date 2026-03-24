How Ghana’s most influential figure in global art Ibrahim Mahama was attacked by police

Internationally acclaimed artist Ibrahim Mahama is recovering after an alleged assault by police in Tamale, an incident that has raised serious concerns about law enforcement conduct in Ghana.

Celebrated Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has alleged that he was assaulted by police officers in Tamale following Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, in an incident that has sparked widespread concern and calls for accountability.

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According to accounts shared by the artist, the incident occurred on a festive evening as he returned home after joining family and community members for prayers. He was travelling with his uncle when their vehicle was stopped near the Mariam Hotel junction.

What initially appeared to be a routine police stop reportedly escalated into a confrontation. Mahama has claimed that a group of uniformed men, believed to be police officers, forcefully approached the vehicle, and the situation quickly turned violent.

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Both Mahama and his uncle were allegedly assaulted during the encounter. The artist is said to have sustained injuries that required medical attention, while his uncle was also injured.

In the immediate aftermath, uncertainty surrounded the identity of those involved. Mahama initially suggested that the individuals may have been part of a special police unit, commonly referred to as the “Black Maria” team. However, the Ghana Police Service has denied this claim, stating that the unit in question was not responsible and confirming that an investigation has been launched.

The conflicting accounts have raised broader questions about police conduct and accountability.

The incident has also had a direct impact on Mahama’s professional commitments. Widely recognised as one of Africa’s most influential contemporary artists, he has been forced to cancel a number of international engagements, including lectures and exhibitions in cities such as London, Oxford, and Milan, as he recovers.

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PRESS RELEASE:



POLICE INVESTIGATE REPORTED ASSAULT ON ARTIST, MR IBRAHIM MAHAMA https://t.co/F50WuZT5m1 pic.twitter.com/ezDEhZJIvj — Ngoliba Writes ✍️ (@NgolibaAbdul) March 21, 2026

Days after the incident, Mahama addressed the public at a press conference in Tamale, describing the as a serious assault and indicating his intention to pursue legal action against those he believes were responsible.

The case has since generated national debate, with many questioning how such an incident could involve a figure of Mahama’s stature. Observers say it highlights wider concerns about public safety and law enforcement practices in Ghana.

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