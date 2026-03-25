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Accra High Court halts Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life event until April

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:54 - 25 March 2026
Daddy Lumba
Legal proceedings delay plans for a second memorial event honouring Daddy Lumba, as family disputes and court rulings continue to unfold.
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Plans for a commemorative event in honour of highlife icon Daddy Lumba have been left uncertain after the Accra High Court postponed a ruling on an injunction to 23 April 2026.

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The event, titled The Celebration of Life of Daddy Lumba, was proposed following his widely debated funeral held on 13 December 2025. Members of his immediate family, led by his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, together with Papa Shee, had announced a second memorial scheduled for 28 and 29 March 2026.

However, shortly after the announcement, the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, sought a legal injunction at the Accra High Court to halt the planned ceremony.

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The matter, which was previously adjourned, returned to court where Papa Shee and Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, were present for proceedings. Following deliberations, the court deferred the case once again to 23 April 2026, leaving the fate of the event unresolved.

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LIVE NOW || Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Maame Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee depart from the Accra High Court as their case has been adjourned to April 23, 2026. All eyes now on the next hearing as the matter unfolds.

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Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on 26 July 2025 at the age of 60. He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni. Shortly after his death, a legal dispute emerged between the two over marital recognition. The case, brought before the Kumasi High Court by Akosua Serwaa, concluded with the court recognising both women as legitimate spouses rather than granting exclusive status to one.

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Tensions surrounding his burial further intensified matters. Some members of his immediate family, including Ernestina Fosuh, had earlier called for the December funeral to be postponed in order to allow for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

On 12 December 2025, just a day before the funeral, the Accra High Court initially issued an injunction to stop the burial but later overturned the decision, allowing the ceremony to proceed as planned.

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