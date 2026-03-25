'We are working, despite the challenges' — James Gardiner on Ghana’s film industry

James Gardiner assures stakeholders of ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghana’s film industry, emphasising persistence, investment, and upcoming initiatives.

James Gardiner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority (NFA), has reiterated the organisation’s dedication to advancing the country’s film industry.

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During a press screening of Virgin on the Throne, he took the opportunity to respond to concerns about the slow pace of development within the local film landscape. According to Gardiner, the NFA remains focused on creating a vibrant and sustainable industry.

He remarked;

We want to see the industry operating smoothly. We want our actors consistently engaged, maintaining busy schedules, and for everyone to earn a living so that the sector becomes highly profitable

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He acknowledged that achieving meaningful progress would take time, stressing that the process is challenging but ongoing.

He added;

We are doing everything necessary, believe me, work is being done. It is not easy. We may have to knock on doors repeatedly, once, twice, even several times, but eventually, those doors will open

His remarks come amid continued appeals from stakeholders in Ghana’s creative arts space for stronger institutional backing, improved distribution systems, and greater financial investment to drive growth in the industry.

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At a previous seminar held in Kumasi, Gardiner revealed that the GH₵20 million earmarked for the film sector has already been disbursed, and indicated that the National Film Fund is expected to become operational in the near future.