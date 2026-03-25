Stonebwoy claims 'Jejereje' helped the NDC win power in 2024

Stonebwoy has sparked debate after claiming his song ‘Jejereje’ played a role in the NDC’s return to power in the 2024 elections.

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has claimed that his 2024 hit single Jejereje played a role in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing victory in the December general elections.

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Speaking at the launch of Ghana’s fundraising campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the award-winning artiste suggested that his musical contribution had a meaningful impact during the election period.

He remarked, before briefly singing a portion of the track;

When we speak about contributions, I believe mine was quite significant in helping the NDC win power; I say this because people have heard the song

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Stonebwoy explained that the song was released at a critical moment, noting that it was intended to ease tensions during a highly charged political atmosphere. He also referenced the NDC’s “reset” agenda, stating that the theme influenced his decision.

He said;

I created the song because I genuinely believe in a reset. In my view, I ensured it was released at a time when the system needed some calm, as tensions were high, and that was my way of contributing

He further disclosed that the production process was both swift and costly, drawing a parallel with another of the party’s flagship ideas.

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He added;

The song was carefully put together in under 24 hours by myself and a capable team of producers, and it cost approximately $20,000

His comments have since sparked conversation about the intersection of music and politics, particularly the influence of popular culture during election periods in Ghana.

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