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The crowning of Kuami Eugene as Highlife king by Amakye Dede was planned - Akwaboah

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:18 - 24 March 2026
Amakye Dede says he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene ‘King of Highlife’
Amakye Dede says he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene ‘King of Highlife’
Akwaboah says he witnessed rehearsals where the crowning of Kuami Eugene was allegedly scripted, insisting Amakye Dede should not be blamed.
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Ghanaian singer-songwriter Akwaboah has alleged that the widely publicised moment in which highlife legend Amakye Dede crowned Kuami Eugene as the “Highlife King” was not spontaneous, but carefully orchestrated.

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Speaking during an interview with Nana Romeo on UTV’s Atuu programme on 21 March 2026, Akwaboah explained that he had deliberately remained silent on the matter for years, as he does not typically comment on issues for attention. However, he said he felt compelled to speak out now.

He stated;

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I chose not to comment on this for a long time because I do not speak for trends, but this time, I do not mind what anyone says. I was present during the rehearsals, and I also performed at the event that day,
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According to Akwaboah, he personally witnessed preparations leading up to the moment, claiming that instructions were given to Amakye Dede on how the crowning should take place.

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He alleged;

During rehearsals, the coordinator directed Amakye Dede on what to do. The entire moment was planned, staged and executed. I was there, and I can testify to it. They did not realise I could hear them, but everything I heard happened exactly as discussed

Despite his claims, Akwaboah was quick to defend the veteran musician, insisting that Amakye Dede should not be held responsible for the incident.

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He added;

Amakye Dede did not willingly hand over the crown to Kuami Eugene, so he should not be blamed. There was nothing I could have said at the time because people would have assumed I had personal issues with the person being honoured

The remarks have reignited debate over the controversial crowning, which took place during the 2019 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

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Previously, Amakye Dede himself admitted that the act was influenced by external pressure. In an earlier interview on Okay FM, he disclosed that artiste manager Kiki Banson presented him with the crown and encouraged him to confer it on Kuami Eugene.

It was not my decision… I was pressured into doing it

he revealed, suggesting that those with doubts could verify the account with Mr Banson.

Akwaboah’s latest claims add a new dimension to the long-running controversy, raising fresh questions about the authenticity of one of Ghana highlife’s most talked-about moments.

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