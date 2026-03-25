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Ghana demands return of all looted artefacts in historic UN slavery resolution
Ghana is leading a historic push at the United Nations, demanding the return of all African cultural artefacts looted during the transatlantic slave trade and colonial era.
The resolution, which Ghana has tabled at the UN General Assembly, seeks to formally recognise the slave trade as “the gravest crime against humanity” while calling for reparations and global accountability.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of the vote, Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stressed the central role of looted artefacts in the country’s cultural heritage.
“We want a return of all those looted artefacts, which represent our heritage, our culture and our spiritual significance. All those artefacts looted for many centuries into the colonial era ought to be returned,” he said.
Ablakwa underlined that the resolution is not about personal gain for African leaders but about restoring dignity and justice to the descendants of slavery victims.
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The resolution also calls for UN member states to consider formal apologies and to support reparations through educational, endowment, and skills-training funds.
These measures are critical to addressing the enduring economic, social, and cultural impact of slavery and colonial exploitation.
President John Dramani Mahama described the initiative as “historic” and “a safeguard against forgetting,” highlighting Ghana’s determination to secure the country’s heritage and document its history for future generations.
The initiative comes amid resistance from some Western nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, which have historically rejected reparations, arguing that today’s governments cannot be held responsible for centuries-old injustices.
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Advocates, however, say that returning artefacts and acknowledging historical crimes are essential steps toward justice and reconciliation.
With Ghana taking the lead, the resolution has sparked global attention, not only for its reparations agenda but also for its uncompromising demand that centuries of looted African heritage be returned to the continent.
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