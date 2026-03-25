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Ghana’s push at the UN for slavery reparations sparks debate in the UK Parliament (video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:33 - 25 March 2026
Ghana’s push for slavery reparations at the UN has sparked heated debate in the UK Parliament, highlighting global divisions over historical accountability and justice.
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Ghana’s renewed push for slavery reparations at the United Nations has triggered political tension in the United Kingdom, with lawmakers reportedly clashing over the country’s stance on the controversial issue.

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The debate follows moves by Ghana, led by President John Dramani Mahama, to table a landmark resolution at the UN General Assembly seeking formal recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as one of the gravest crimes in human history and calling for reparatory justice.

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According to reports, the issue has stirred strong reactions within the UK Parliament, where discussions around reparations have long been politically sensitive.

Some lawmakers have pushed back against the idea of financial compensation or state responsibility for historical injustices, while others have argued for deeper engagement with the issue.

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In the heated exchanges in the UK Parliament, Labour Member of Parliament, Bell Ribeiro-Addy threw her weight behind Ghana’s reparations push, urging the British government to take the issue seriously rather than dismiss it.

She argued that the legacy of slavery continues to shape inequalities today and insisted the UK cannot ignore its historical role. 

“We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the calls for reparatory justice,” she stated, pressing for what she described as honest engagement with the past and meaningful dialogue on accountability.

READ ALSO: President Mahama accuses US of 'normalising' the erasure of Black history

However, Second Deputy Speaker, Caroline Nokes struck a more cautious tone, reflecting the reservations within government circles. While acknowledging the importance of historical awareness, she questioned the practicality and direction of reparations demands. 

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“We must be careful about how we approach this issue,” she said, stressing that the debate should focus on constructive ways to address present-day inequalities without becoming solely fixated on financial compensation for historical injustices.

The tension reflects a broader divide in Europe, where several governments have historically resisted calls for reparations, insisting that present-day states should not be held accountable for actions carried out centuries ago.

Ghana’s initiative is part of a wider campaign backed by the African Union and Caribbean nations to secure global acknowledgment of the enduring impact of slavery.

At the UN, Ghana is advocating for a resolution that would not only recognise the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity but also open the door for reparations, including formal apologies, financial compensation, and the return of looted artefacts.

Speaking at a high-level UN event, President Mahama stressed that the goal is not to reopen old wounds but to confront historical truths and address inequalities rooted in slavery.

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“This is about healing and justice,” he indicated which frames reparations as part of a broader global effort to correct historical imbalances.

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The reparations agenda has gained traction in recent years, with African and Caribbean nations intensifying efforts to push for accountability. Ghana’s proposal has attracted support from multiple countries and blocs, positioning it as one of the most significant diplomatic efforts on the issue in decades.

However, resistance remains strong. The United States and some European Union members have already signalled opposition to the resolution, highlighting the diplomatic hurdles Ghana faces.

The transatlantic slave trade, which forcibly displaced millions of Africans over centuries.Ghana is expected to formally present the resolution at the UN as part of ongoing global commemorations of slavery and its legacy. 

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