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President Mahama accuses US of 'normalising' the erasure of Black history
His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has criticised the United States for normalizing the erasure of Black history, warning that moves to downplay or remove Black history could have global consequences.
Speaking in New York at a United Nations event on reparations for slavery, Mahama said some policies being pursued under Donald Trump risk setting a dangerous example for other countries.
At the very least, they are slowly normalizing the erasure.
“These policies are becoming a template for other governments as well as some private institutions,” Mahama said.
His comments come amid reports that parts of Black history education in the U.S. are being scaled back, with some schools removing courses and books that focus on slavery, racism, and segregation.
Mahama warned that such actions go beyond the U.S. and could influence how history is taught around the world.
He stressed the importance of preserving the truth about the past, especially when it comes to the transatlantic slave trade.
Mahama is in New York to present a major proposal at the United Nations General Assembly, calling for the transatlantic slave trade to be recognised as “the gravest crime in the history of humankind.”
The draft resolution is also pushing for reparatory justice. It urges countries to engage in discussions that could include formal apologies, return of stolen artefacts, financial compensation, and guarantees that such injustices never happen again.
According to Reuters, the proposal has already gained support from the African Union, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and countries like Brazil. However, not all global powers are on board.
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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that both the United States and the European Union have signalled they may not support the resolution.
The issue of reparations for slavery has gained momentum in recent years, with African and Caribbean nations pushing for recognition and justice.
At the same time, there is growing resistance from some Western countries, where some argue that current governments should not be held responsible for historical actions.Mahama has remained a strong voice on the issue.
He has previously criticised comments by Trump on Africa, describing them as offensive, and continues to push for what he calls fairness and historical accountability.
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