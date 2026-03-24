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Anti-cat and dog meat campaign halted as angry mob nearly lynches group’s Executive Director in Northern Region

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:48 - 24 March 2026
ICS suspends its nationwide animal cruelty campaign after its director was attacked during an outreach. The organisation says the fight to protect animals in Ghana is not over despite the setback.
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The Institute of Community Sustainability (ICS) has suspended its nationwide campaign against animal cruelty after its Executive Director was nearly lynched while carrying out his duties.

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The decision follows what the organisation described as a “distressing” and violent incident involving its Executive Director, Eric Jerry Aidoo, popularly known as Chairman Jerry. 

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According to a statement issued on March 24, 2026, the attack occurred while he was carrying out sensitisation activities as part of the campaign.

ICS said the suspension is temporary and aimed at protecting its team while it reassesses security arrangements.

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“The tour is not cancelled. We have only put our activities on hold,” the statement said.

Despite the setback, the organisation insists it remains committed to its mission of promoting humane treatment of animals, particularly dogs and cats, which are often abused or consumed in some communities.

READ ALSO: Black Stars begin training in Austria ahead of big friendly matches

Mr. Aidoo, speaking after the incident, stressed that intimidation would not stop their advocacy.

“Cats and dogs are family, not food. We will not be silenced by intimidation,” he stated.
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The campaign, which was expected to cover regions including Volta, Northern, Eastern and Greater Accra, focuses on educating the public and reshaping attitudes toward the treatment of pets.

The incident highlights growing tensions around animal welfare advocacy in Ghana, where cultural practices, including the consumption of certain animals, often clash with modern animal rights campaigns.

Animal welfare advocates argue that beyond ethics, proper treatment of animals is also linked to public health and community safety, especially in urban areas where pets serve as companions and security.

READ ALSO: Here’s why Ghana Police MTTD and DVLA will begin arresting DV number plate users today

ICS says it will soon resume its activities after reviewing safety protocols and is calling on the public to support its work through volunteerism and awareness creation.

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The organisation maintains that its goal remains unchanged, to “educate the public and engage communities” in ending cruelty against animals and promoting responsible coexistence

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