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Ghanaian woman who cooked for children with faeces and urine to undergo psychiatric check

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:34 - 22 March 2026
A woman in Weija-Gbawe is set to undergo psychiatric evaluation after allegedly cooking for her children with faeces and urine, raising concerns about mental health and child safety in Ghana.
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A woman in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality is set to undergo psychiatric evaluation after admitting to cooking meals for her children using faeces and urine, in a disturbing case that has shocked many Ghanaians.

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According to reports, the incident happened in the Bulemi community in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality.

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The development comes after a viral video of the incident triggered widespread concern over the safety and welfare of the family.

The woman is said to have confessed to the act, raising serious concerns about her mental health and the safety of the children involved.

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Health and social welfare officials have since stepped in, with plans to assess her mental condition. She is to undergo psychiatric evaluation following the intervention of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

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Reports indicate that the children have been removed from the environment to ensure their safety, while further investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the case.

The development has sparked conversations around mental health, child protection and the need for stronger community monitoring systems.

Cases involving child neglect or abuse in Ghana, are typically handled by agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and the Ghana Police Service, who work together to ensure the protection of vulnerable children.

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Incidents like this highlight the importance of early detection of mental health issues, especially in communities where access to support services may be limited.

The case also adds to growing concerns about child welfare across parts of the country, with stakeholders calling for increased public awareness and intervention systems to prevent similar situations.

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Ghanaian woman who cooked for children with faeces and urine to undergo psychiatric check
News
22.03.2026
Ghanaian woman who cooked for children with faeces and urine to undergo psychiatric check