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44 Ghanaians rescued from suspected QNET scam in Nigeria after trafficking ordeal
Forty-four Ghanaians have been rescued from a fraudulent recruitment and trafficking network in Nigeria, in a case that has once again raised concerns about online job scams targeting young people.
In a press release issued on March 21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the victims were lured out of Ghana with false promises of jobs and travel opportunities.
“Affected individuals were lured through deceptive means, including social media and informal recruitment channels, with false promises of employment and travel opportunities,” the Ministry said.
According to the statement, the victims were subjected to harsh and exploitative conditions after arriving in Nigeria.
“Upon arrival, they were subjected to exploitative conditions, including restricted movement, psychological coercion, and pressure to recruit others into the scheme.”
FORTY-FOUR GHANAIANS RESCUED FROM NIGERIA pic.twitter.com/ecS8W06JAD— Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) March 21, 2026
The operation to rescue them was carried out on March 16 by Nigerian security agencies, including the Department of State Services, working together with Ghanaian authorities.
The group safely returned to Accra on March 20.Government says investigations are ongoing, with efforts underway to break up the wider criminal network behind the operation.
“The Government of Ghana is working closely with its Nigerian counterparts… to dismantle the criminal networks involved,” the statement added.
The case follows an earlier warning issued by the Ministry on March 13 about the activities of QNET and similar schemes, which have been repeatedly linked to recruitment scams across West Africa.
Over the years, there have been several cases where young people are deceived into travelling abroad, only to be trapped in forced recruitment systems disguised as business opportunities.
Officials are once again urging the public to be careful when dealing with job and travel offers, especially those found on social media.
“The public is advised to exercise utmost caution, verify all travel and employment opportunities through official channels, and avoid engagement with unverified individuals or entities.”
The latest rescue highlights a growing problem in the region, where unemployment and the search for better opportunities continue to make young people easy targets for fraud and human trafficking networks.
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