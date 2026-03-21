Mahama gives grants to 475 young entrepreneurs under Adwumawura Programme

President John Dramani Mahama has awarded grants to 475 young entrepreneurs under the Adwumawura Programme, boosting youth-led businesses and promoting inclusivity and sustainable enterprise development in Ghana.

President John Dramani Mahama has awarded business grants to 475 young Ghanaians selected under the government’s flagship Adwumawura Programme, reinforcing efforts to equip youth with the tools they need to start and grow their own businesses.

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The ceremony, part of a broader push to tackle youth unemployment and boost entrepreneurship, saw beneficiaries from across the country receive financial support and mentoring opportunities aimed at helping them build sustainable enterprises.

READ ALSO: Lincoln University to honour Mahama with doctorate for his distinguished leadership

The Adwumawura Programme was launched in April 2025 to give young people between 18 and 35 practical help in setting up businesses by providing funding, training, coaching and market access.

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When the programme began, President Mahama said it was meant to help transform young people from job seekers into job creators.

It was designed to support up to 10,000 new youth‑owned businesses each year, providing guidance from business planning to ongoing advice.

The initiative forms part of the government’s larger plan to strengthen Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Earlier reports show the government allocated GH₵110 million to expand the programme nationwide, with rollout in all 16 regions.

President John Dramani Mahama presided over the award of grants to 475 beneficiaries under the Adwumawura Programme, reaffirming government’s commitment to youth empowerment and entrepreneurship development.



The programme is a key component of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s… pic.twitter.com/i7FGxUHaj6 — Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) March 20, 2026

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At the event, President Mahama reiterated the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, saying initiatives like Adwumawura are essential for long‑term economic growth.

The grants, he explained, are not just cash handouts but a foundation upon which young people can build lasting ventures.

The programme also emphasises inclusivity, with special attention given to supporting women entrepreneurs alongside young men, ensuring equal opportunity in enterprise development.

Analysts say initiatives like Adwumawura are vital as Ghana continues to confront high youth unemployment and seeks new ways to expand private‑sector growth and innovation.

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Results from the first cohorts, including this latest group of 475 beneficiaries, will be closely watched as the programme scales.