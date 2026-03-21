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Ibrahim Mahama gives $5 million to help Ghana’s World Cup efforts

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:41 - 21 March 2026
Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama donates $5 million to support Ghana’s World Cup preparations, boosting funding for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 tournament.
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Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has made a major financial commitment to support Ghana’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his company, Engineers & Planners, contributing $5 million to the country’s official fundraising drive for the Black stars.

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READ ALSO: Gyan, Black Sherif join fans in New York as Ghana launches new Black Stars jersey

The investment, announced as part of a broader national campaign, positions the mining firm as a headline sponsor for Ghana’s World Cup preparations.

The funding is expected to play a key role in easing financial pressure on authorities as the Ghana national football team gears up for the global tournament.

The fundraising initiative is aimed at mobilising resources to support logistics, training, and overall team readiness ahead of the competition, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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READ ALSO: Major oil marketing companies in Ghana adjust fuel prices as competition intensifies

While initial reports suggested the contribution would directly support Ghanaian fans travelling to the tournament, sources indicate the donation is part of a wider structured campaign designed to strengthen the team’s entire World Cup effort, including operational and preparatory needs.

Ibrahim Mahama’s involvement highlights the growing role of private sector support in Ghanaian football, particularly at a time when government funding alone may not be sufficient to meet the demands of competing at the highest level.

READ ALSO: SSNIT cautions contributors against naming ‘side-chicks or boyfriends’ as beneficiaries: 'Only blood relatives'

His latest contribution also adds to a trend of corporate and individual backing for the Black Stars, as stakeholders rally resources to ensure Ghana remains competitive on the world stage.

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At the same event, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy donated $100,000 and $101,000 respectively. Further announcements regarding additional sponsors and detailed allocation of funds are expected in the coming days as preparations intensify.

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