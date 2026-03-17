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SSNIT cautions contributors against naming ‘side-chicks or boyfriends’ as beneficiaries: 'Only blood relatives'
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has clarified that individuals described as “side-chicks” or boyfriends cannot legally be listed as beneficiaries under Ghana’s pension scheme unless they qualify as recognised dependants.
The benefits under the scheme are strictly paid to legally recognised dependants nominated by the contributor, in line with the country’s pension laws, Frank Molbila, General Manager in charge on benefits revealed.
He made this revelation on Monday at a regional forum organised by SSNIT in Sunyani on Monday.The Trust emphasised that individuals in informal romantic relationships who are not legally recognised as dependants cannot automatically claim benefits.
SSNIT explained that contributors are required to nominate beneficiaries from among their dependants, typically including spouses, children or other family members who rely on them financially.
Under Ghana’s pension regulations, when a member of the scheme dies before retirement or after retiring but before a certain age, a survivor’s lump-sum benefit is paid to the nominated dependants.
However, the Trust noted that only individuals who meet the legal definition of dependants under the pension law are eligible to receive such benefits.
This clarification was issued to correct misconceptions circulating on social media suggesting that people could name romantic partners outside legally recognised relationships as pension beneficiaries.
SSNIT administers Ghana’s basic national social security scheme, which provides income support for workers during retirement, invalidity or death. The scheme is funded through mandatory contributions made by both employers and employees.
Under the system, 18.5% of a worker’s salary is contributed to the pension scheme, with part of the amount managed by SSNIT as the first-tier pension fund.
SSNIT has repeatedly encouraged contributors to update their list of nominees regularly to ensure that benefits are paid to the correct individuals.
Under the law, once benefits are paid to a person validly nominated by the contributor, no other person can make a claim against the Trust.
The Trust says maintaining accurate records of dependants helps prevent disputes and ensures that pension benefits reach legitimate beneficiaries when contributors pass away.
SSNIT is Ghana’s primary public pension institution, responsible for administering the first-tier basic social security scheme for workers in both the public and private sectors.
The Trust currently pays pensions to hundreds of thousands of retirees and continues to expand coverage, with a long-term goal of increasing compliance and participation among workers nationwide.
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