Advertisement

La Liga launches new match ball ahead of matchday 29 to send message against racism

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:21 - 17 March 2026
La Liga is using a special anti-racism football this weekend as part of its annual VS Racism campaign. The PUMA-designed ball, created by graffiti artist SUSO33, carries the message “Our united strength against racism, only together can we win” and will be featured in all top-flight matches to raise awareness and promote unity.
Advertisement

Spain’s top football league, La Liga, has introduced a special anti-racism match ball that will be used in this weekend’s fixtures as part of a campaign promoting unity and equality in football.

Advertisement

The ball, known as the PUMA “VS Racism” ball, was designed by Madrid-based graffiti artist SUSO33 and forms part of La Liga’s annual VS Racism campaign ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21.

READ ALSO: On this day in 1978, Ghana won historic third AFCON title

The initiative aims to raise awareness about racism and discrimination in football and society while encouraging players, clubs and fans to stand together against hate.

The specially designed ball carries colourful artistic patterns and the campaign message:

Advertisement

Our united strength against racism, only together can we win.

It will be used in all top-flight La Liga matches during this weekend March 21 to highlight the fight against discrimination.

The campaign is part of La Liga’s broader efforts to promote diversity, inclusion and respect across the sport.

READ ALSO: Major oil marketing companies in Ghana adjust fuel prices as competition intensifies

La Liga collaborated with urban artist SUSO33, whose artwork titled “Melting Pot of Cultures” serves as the creative theme for the initiative.

Advertisement

The artwork blends street art and football imagery to symbolise cultural diversity and the power of sport to bring people together.

The campaign also involves partnerships with global brands such as PUMA and EA Sports, which have supported previous editions through match balls, digital campaigns and awareness activities across stadiums and media platforms.

Beyond the special match ball, La Liga clubs and players are also participating in awareness activities throughout the campaign period.

READ ALSO: Ghana gets $300 million from World Bank to support secondary education reform

These include anti-racism messages displayed in stadiums, themed captain’s armbands and social media initiatives encouraging fans to support the fight against discrimination.

Advertisement

The goal is not only to raise awareness but also to encourage collective action from clubs, players and supporters in creating a more respectful and inclusive football environment.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Nana Aba Anamoah demands evidence on ‘2,000 Jobs’ claim by Malik Basintale: 'Where are they?'
News
17.03.2026
Nana Aba Anamoah demands evidence on ‘2,000 Jobs’ claim by Malik Basintale: 'Where are they?'
Minority MPs urge government action as Ghanaian students abroad face deportation over scholarship arrears
News
17.03.2026
Minority MPs urge government action as Ghanaian students abroad face deportation over scholarship arrears
Blakk Rasta praises President Mahama’s leadership in Ghana: 'He's an angel without wings'
Entertainment
17.03.2026
Blakk Rasta praises President Mahama’s leadership in Ghana: 'He's an angel without wings'
Nico Williams dreams of Ghana vs Spain clash with brother Inaki at 2026 World Cup
Sports
17.03.2026
Nico Williams dreams of Ghana vs Spain clash with brother Inaki at 2026 World Cup
La Liga launches new match ball ahead of matchday 29 to send message against racism
Sports
17.03.2026
La Liga launches new match ball ahead of matchday 29 to send message against racism
Ghana gets $300 million from World Bank to support secondary education reform
News
17.03.2026
Ghana gets $300 million from World Bank to support secondary education reform