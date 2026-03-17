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La Liga launches new match ball ahead of matchday 29 to send message against racism
Spain’s top football league, La Liga, has introduced a special anti-racism match ball that will be used in this weekend’s fixtures as part of a campaign promoting unity and equality in football.
The ball, known as the PUMA “VS Racism” ball, was designed by Madrid-based graffiti artist SUSO33 and forms part of La Liga’s annual VS Racism campaign ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21.
The initiative aims to raise awareness about racism and discrimination in football and society while encouraging players, clubs and fans to stand together against hate.
The specially designed ball carries colourful artistic patterns and the campaign message:
Our united strength against racism, only together can we win.
It will be used in all top-flight La Liga matches during this weekend March 21 to highlight the fight against discrimination.
The campaign is part of La Liga’s broader efforts to promote diversity, inclusion and respect across the sport.
La Liga collaborated with urban artist SUSO33, whose artwork titled “Melting Pot of Cultures” serves as the creative theme for the initiative.
The artwork blends street art and football imagery to symbolise cultural diversity and the power of sport to bring people together.
The campaign also involves partnerships with global brands such as PUMA and EA Sports, which have supported previous editions through match balls, digital campaigns and awareness activities across stadiums and media platforms.
Beyond the special match ball, La Liga clubs and players are also participating in awareness activities throughout the campaign period.
These include anti-racism messages displayed in stadiums, themed captain’s armbands and social media initiatives encouraging fans to support the fight against discrimination.
The goal is not only to raise awareness but also to encourage collective action from clubs, players and supporters in creating a more respectful and inclusive football environment.
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