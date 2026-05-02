10 low-calorie fruits you can enjoy without worrying about weight

A simple guide to 10 low-calorie fruits you can enjoy every day without worrying about weight gain. The article explains how each fruit helps you stay full, hydrated, and satisfied.

Trying to eat healthier doesn’t mean you have to give up sweet things. In fact, some of the best options are fruits—naturally sweet, refreshing, and packed with nutrients.

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If you’re watching your calorie intake, certain fruits stand out because they are low in calories but still filling and satisfying. Whether you’re snacking during the day or looking for something light after a meal, these fruits are easy choices you can enjoy without overthinking it.

1. Watermelon

Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the lowest-calorie fruits you can find. That’s because it’s made up of about 90% water. You can eat a generous portion and still stay within your calorie goals. It’s especially perfect in hot weather, it keeps you hydrated and cool at the same time. If you tend to crave something sweet at night, chilled watermelon can easily do the job.

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2. Strawberries

Strawberries [Fittify]

Strawberries are light, juicy, and naturally sweet with a slight tang. You can eat a full bowl without consuming too many calories, which makes them great for snacking.

They also work well in different ways. You can add them to oats, yoghurt, or even blend them into smoothies. If you’re trying to cut down on sugar, strawberries are a simple swap for desserts.

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3. Oranges

Oranges are a great source of Vitamin C

Oranges are not just refreshing—they’re also quite filling. Because of their fibre and water content, they help you feel satisfied longer than you might expect. Another good thing is that you don’t rush through eating them. Peeling and eating each segment slows you down, which can help prevent overeating.

READ ALSO: 5 foods that are healthier when eaten raw than when cooked

4. Apples

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Apples

Apples are one of the easiest fruits to include in your daily routine. They’re portable, don’t require preparation, and last longer than many other fruits. They’re also filling, thanks to their fibre. If you’re someone who snacks often, an apple can help keep hunger away between meals.

5. Papaya

Papaya/Pawpaw

Papaya is common and easy to find, especially in tropical regions. It’s light on calories and gentle on the stomach. Many people also like it because it helps with digestion. You can eat it on its own, blend it into smoothies, or add a squeeze of lime for extra flavour.

6. Cherries

Cherries

Cherries may be small, but they’re full of flavour. Because they come in small pieces, they’re easy to portion—you can enjoy a handful without going overboard. They’re also a nice option when you want something quick and naturally sweet.

7. Pineapple

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Pineapple

Pineapple brings a strong, sweet flavour that feels indulgent, but it’s still relatively low in calories when eaten in reasonable portions. It’s great when you want something different from the usual fruits. You can enjoy it fresh, add it to fruit salads, or even pair it with savoury meals for a bit of balance.

8. Pears

Pear

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Pears are slightly sweeter than apples and have a soft texture when ripe. They’re also rich in fibre, which helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full. They’re a great choice if you’re trying to avoid constant snacking, because one pear can hold you over for a while.

9. Cucumber

Cucumber

Cucumber is very low in calories because it’s mostly water (over 90%). You can eat quite a lot without worrying about your calorie intake. It’s light, refreshing, and perfect when you just want to snack on something without feeling heavy. A few slices can go a long way, especially in hot weather. It doesn’t just help with weight control, it also helps keep you hydrated.

READ ALSO: 5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health

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10. Grapefruit

Grapefruits

Grapefruit has a unique taste—slightly bitter, slightly sweet—but very refreshing. It’s often included in weight-loss diets because it’s low in calories and quite filling. Eating half a grapefruit before a meal can help you feel fuller, which may reduce how much you eat afterwards.

Conclusion