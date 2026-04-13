Advertisement

5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:27 - 13 April 2026
How to make a simple orange juice
How to make a simple orange juice
Here are five drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health.
Advertisement

Vitamin D is essential for strong bones, a healthy immune system, and overall well-being. While many people think of orange juice as a good source of vitamins, there are several drinks that can provide even more vitamin D—especially when they are fortified or naturally rich in this important nutrient. Here are five drinks that can help boost your vitamin D intake.

Advertisement

1. Fortified Dairy Milk

Fortified dairy milk is one of the most common and reliable sources of vitamin D. Most cow’s milk sold in stores is enriched with vitamin D to help support bone health. A single cup of fortified dairy milk often contains more vitamin D than regular orange juice, making it a convenient daily option for children and adults alike. Regularly drinking foritified diary milk can help improve bone health, strengthen immune system and boost overall well-being.

READ ALSO: 30 common abbreviations you should know

Advertisement

2. Fortified Plant-Based Milk

Plant-based milk alternatives such as soy, almond, oat, and coconut milk are often fortified with vitamin D. These drinks are especially useful for people who are lactose intolerant or prefer dairy-free options. Many fortified plant-based milks contain similar or even higher levels of vitamin D.

READ ALSO: Charging your phone the wrong way could put you at risk — Tech safety habits many people ignore

3. Kefir

Advertisement

Kefir is a fermented milk drink that contains probiotics and can also be fortified with vitamin D. Besides supporting bone health, kefir is known for aiding digestion and improving gut health. It’s a nutritious drink that offers multiple health benefits in one serving. Always check labels when choosing kefir for its vitamin D benefits to ensure it's fortified.

READ ALSO: 10 ways to make someone feel your absence without blocking them

4. Protein Shakes

Advertisement

Many ready-to-drink protein shakes are fortified with vitamin D, especially those designed for fitness, recovery, or meal replacement. These shakes can be a good option for people who want to support muscle health while also increasing their vitamin D intake.

5. Mushroom Broth

Mushroom broth is a lesser-known but valuable source of vitamin D, especially when made from mushrooms exposed to sunlight or UV light. Certain mushrooms naturally produce vitamin D, making this broth a healthy and plant-based choice for boosting vitamin levels.

Simmering mushrooms to make a drinkable broth can be an excellent way to boost your vitamin D intake. However, the actual amount you get can vary depending on the type of mushrooms used, how you prepare them, and how long you simmer.

READ ALSO: Here’s why you walk into a room and forget why you entered — a sign the brain is functioning efficiently

A 2025 study on vitamin D-enriched shiitake mushroom soup found that while shorter simmering times work well, prolonged boiling can significantly reduce the vitamin D content in the final broth. For the best results, opt for UV-exposed mushrooms (which naturally produce more vitamin D) and keep simmering times moderate.

Conclusion

Getting enough vitamin D is important for maintaining strong bones, supporting the immune system, and improving overall health. While orange juice is often seen as a healthy drink, several other options such as fortified dairy milk, plant-based milk, kefir, protein shakes, and mushroom broth can provide even more vitamin D.

Including these drinks in your daily routine can help boost your vitamin D intake and support better health, especially for people who may not get enough sunlight.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
News
13.04.2026
Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
News
13.04.2026
78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings
News
13.04.2026
Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings
If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
Entertainment
13.04.2026
If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
How to make a simple orange juice
Lifestyle
13.04.2026
5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health
GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips
News
13.04.2026
GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips