5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health
Vitamin D is essential for strong bones, a healthy immune system, and overall well-being. While many people think of orange juice as a good source of vitamins, there are several drinks that can provide even more vitamin D—especially when they are fortified or naturally rich in this important nutrient. Here are five drinks that can help boost your vitamin D intake.
1. Fortified Dairy Milk
Fortified dairy milk is one of the most common and reliable sources of vitamin D. Most cow’s milk sold in stores is enriched with vitamin D to help support bone health. A single cup of fortified dairy milk often contains more vitamin D than regular orange juice, making it a convenient daily option for children and adults alike. Regularly drinking foritified diary milk can help improve bone health, strengthen immune system and boost overall well-being.
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2. Fortified Plant-Based Milk
Plant-based milk alternatives such as soy, almond, oat, and coconut milk are often fortified with vitamin D. These drinks are especially useful for people who are lactose intolerant or prefer dairy-free options. Many fortified plant-based milks contain similar or even higher levels of vitamin D.
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3. Kefir
Kefir is a fermented milk drink that contains probiotics and can also be fortified with vitamin D. Besides supporting bone health, kefir is known for aiding digestion and improving gut health. It’s a nutritious drink that offers multiple health benefits in one serving. Always check labels when choosing kefir for its vitamin D benefits to ensure it's fortified.
4. Protein Shakes
Many ready-to-drink protein shakes are fortified with vitamin D, especially those designed for fitness, recovery, or meal replacement. These shakes can be a good option for people who want to support muscle health while also increasing their vitamin D intake.
5. Mushroom Broth
Mushroom broth is a lesser-known but valuable source of vitamin D, especially when made from mushrooms exposed to sunlight or UV light. Certain mushrooms naturally produce vitamin D, making this broth a healthy and plant-based choice for boosting vitamin levels.
Simmering mushrooms to make a drinkable broth can be an excellent way to boost your vitamin D intake. However, the actual amount you get can vary depending on the type of mushrooms used, how you prepare them, and how long you simmer.
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A 2025 study on vitamin D-enriched shiitake mushroom soup found that while shorter simmering times work well, prolonged boiling can significantly reduce the vitamin D content in the final broth. For the best results, opt for UV-exposed mushrooms (which naturally produce more vitamin D) and keep simmering times moderate.
Conclusion
Getting enough vitamin D is important for maintaining strong bones, supporting the immune system, and improving overall health. While orange juice is often seen as a healthy drink, several other options such as fortified dairy milk, plant-based milk, kefir, protein shakes, and mushroom broth can provide even more vitamin D.
Including these drinks in your daily routine can help boost your vitamin D intake and support better health, especially for people who may not get enough sunlight.
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