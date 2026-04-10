Charging your phone the wrong way could put you at risk — Tech safety habits many people ignore

Charging your phone the wrong way can increase the risk of overheating and fire. Learn six common phone charging mistakes to avoid and simple tech safety habits that protect your device and home.

Most people end their day the same way, scrolling through their phones in bed, plugging in the charger, and drifting off to sleep with the device close by. It feels harmless, even routine. But some of these everyday habits can quietly turn your phone into a safety risk, especially when heat builds up during charging.

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Tech companies like Apple Inc. have repeatedly issued safety guidance about proper charging habits, yet many users still ignore these warnings. While phone-related fires and burns are rare, they do happen and in most cases, they are linked to preventable mistakes.

Here are some common charging habits that could put you, your device, and your home at risk.

1. Charging Your Phone Under Your Pillow

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This is one of the most common but dangerous habits, especially among people who use their phones late into the night. Charging generates heat. When you place your phone under a pillow, mattress, or blanket, that heat becomes trapped.

Without proper airflow, the temperature can rise quickly, increasing the risk of overheating. Over time, this can damage the battery, cause skin burns, or in rare cases, trigger a fire. Your phone needs ventilation while charging. Treating it like a bedtime companion instead of an electronic device can create unnecessary risk.

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2. Sleeping On or Against a Charging Phone

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Many people fall asleep while their phone is charging beside them or worse, resting on their body. Lithium-ion batteries naturally release heat while charging. When the device is pressed against your skin, that heat has nowhere to escape. This can lead to burns, particularly if the phone overheats without being noticed.

There have been reported cases globally where users suffered injuries after falling asleep with charging devices close to their bodies. Keeping your phone at a safe distance while charging reduces the risk significantly.

3. Using Cheap or Counterfeit Chargers

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Not all chargers are created equal. Low-quality or counterfeit chargers are among the leading causes of phone-related electrical faults. Uncertified chargers often lack proper safety controls. They can overheat easily, short-circuit, or deliver unstable voltage to your device.

While they may seem like a cheaper option, they can end up costing far more if they damage your phone—or worse, cause a fire. Using original or certified chargers is always the safer choice, even if it costs a bit more upfront.

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4. Charging Your Phone on a Bed or Sofa

Soft surfaces like beds, pillows, and sofas may feel convenient, but they are not suitable charging spots. These materials trap heat and block airflow around the device. Without ventilation, the battery temperature can rise faster than expected.

Over time, repeated overheating can weaken the battery and increase safety risks. Charging on a hard, flat surface—like a table or desk—helps heat dissipate properly and keeps your device stable.

5. Ignoring Overheating Warnings

Modern smartphones are designed to warn users when temperatures rise too high. If your phone displays a message saying it needs to cool down, it’s not something to ignore.

That warning is the device protecting itself—and you. Continuing to use or charge the phone while it is overheating can damage the battery and increase the risk of malfunction. If your phone feels unusually hot, unplug it and allow it to cool before continuing use.

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6. Using Your Phone While It’s Charging

Scrolling through social media, watching videos, or playing games while your phone is plugged in might seem harmless, but it adds extra strain to the device.

Charging already produces heat. Using the phone at the same time creates additional heat from the processor. When both processes happen together, temperatures can rise more quickly than expected.

Occasional use while charging is unlikely to cause immediate harm, but making it a daily habit increases long-term wear on the battery.

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Why These Habits Matter More Than You Think

Phones today are powerful devices with high-capacity batteries. While they are built with safety features, they still depend heavily on how users handle them.

Most overheating incidents and battery-related issues don’t happen randomly, they result from repeated unsafe habits over time. Something as simple as where you place your phone while charging can make a significant difference.

Your smartphone is one of the most used devices in your daily life, but it’s still an electrical gadget that requires safe handling. Small adjustments like charging on a flat surface, using certified chargers, and keeping your phone uncovered can reduce risks dramatically.