30 common abbreviations you should know

Learn the meanings of 30 common abbreviations used in everyday communication, from AM and PM to CEO, ASAP, and LOL, to improve your writing and understanding.

Abbreviations are everywhere in daily communication, from text messages and emails to business documents and official forms.

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Knowing what common abbreviations mean can help you understand messages faster, communicate clearly, and avoid confusion in both professional and casual settings.

Some abbreviations relate to time and scheduling. For example, AM (Ante Meridiem) means before noon, while PM (Post Meridiem) refers to after noon.

Time zones also use abbreviations such as GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) and EST (Eastern Standard Time), which help people coordinate activities across different parts of the world.

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Other abbreviations are commonly used in writing and formal communication. Terms like etc. (et cetera) mean “and so on,” while e.g. (exempli gratia) means “for example.”

Similarly, i.e. (id est) is used to clarify or restate something in other words. You may also see PS (Post Script) at the end of letters to add extra information after the main message.

In everyday communication, especially through phones and social media, informal abbreviations are widely used.

Examples include LOL (Laugh Out Loud), BRB (Be Right Back), BTW (By The Way), and IMO (In My Opinion). These help people type faster and keep conversations brief.

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Abbreviations are also essential in business and official settings. Titles like CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and CFO (Chief Financial Officer) are used to identify company leadership roles.

Other commonly used terms include FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions), ID (Identification), and VIP (Very Important Person).

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Some abbreviations are particularly useful when filling out forms or sharing personal details. For instance, DOB (Date of Birth) is commonly requested on official documents, while PIN (Personal Identification Number) is used to secure financial transactions.

Similarly, ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) helps communicate expected arrival times.

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N/A → Not Applicable / Not Available

SMS → Short Message Service

IMO → In My Opinion

FYI → For Your Information

BTW → By The Way

DIY → Do It Yourself

ASAP → As Soon As Possible

RSVP → Répondez S’il Vous Plaît

TGIF → Thank God It’s Friday

Understanding these 30 common abbreviations can make communication easier, quicker, and more effective.