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Ghana Armed Forces selects 2,000 new recruits, includes 18 injured in El-Wak stampede
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that some victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede during last year’s recruitment exercise have been included in the first batch of recruits.
According to the military, 18 individuals who were injured in the incident have been selected, while 5 others were sponsored by families of persons who died during the stampede.
The El-Wak Stadium incident in Accra in 2025 occurred during a crowd rush at a recruitment exercise, leaving several applicants injured and sparking renewed calls for reforms in the military recruitment process.
In a press release issued on March 17, 2026, the military said the selected recruits form the first of 4 batches expected to be trained as part of the ongoing recruitment exercise.
It announced the completion of the selection process for the first batch of recruits for its latest enlistment exercise, with 2,000 successful applicants set to begin the next stage of their training.
FIRST BATCH OF GHANA ARMED FORCES RECRUITS TO COMMENCE TRAINING pic.twitter.com/cGP682nSl9— Ghana Armed Forces (@GhArmedForces) March 17, 2026
“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to inform the public that it has completed the selection of Two Thousand (2000) recruits being the first in the series of 4 batches,” the statement said.
According to the military, the successful candidates have been invited to report to designated centres across the country.
“The selected personnel who have been invited are to report at their various selection centres across the 16 regions of the country for their appointment letters and prospectus on Wednesday 18 March 2026 at 0900 hours,” the statement added.
The Armed Forces also encouraged applicants who were unable to complete the medical screening stage due to treatable health conditions to seek medical attention.
“All potential applicants who had curable medical issues at the medical stage are encouraged to seek medical attention as they would be invited again for a review at a later date at no cost,” the statement noted.
The military assured remaining applicants that the selection process is still ongoing for the remaining batches.
“The Military is pleased to indicate that it has a pool of young applicants who scored high marks during the aptitude test and will therefore make selection from the pool for subsequent recruitment exercises beyond this year,” the release added.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces indicated that a directive to facilitate recruitment for some individuals who assisted during a military helicopter crash rescue operation at Sikaman in the Ashanti Region last year is being considered.
Recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces typically attracts tens of thousands of applicants each year, making it one of the most competitive public sector employment opportunities in the country.
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