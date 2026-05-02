Illegal miners open fire on NAIMOS team in Western Region, 49 arrested in crackdown
Suspected illegal miners opened fire on a NAIMOS taskforce at a GREL plantation in the Western Region, but the team escaped without injuries.
A follow-up dawn operation at Adiewoso led to the arrest of 49 suspects, after over 100 people were screened.
Security officers seized a pump-action gun, over GH₵226,000 in cash, and other items linked to illegal mining activities.
A team from the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has escaped unharmed after coming under gun attack from suspected illegal miners in the Western Region.
According to journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, the incident happened on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at a rubber plantation owned by Ghana Rubber Estates Limited in Nzema East.
The illegal miners were reportedly operating inside the plantation when they opened fire on a NAIMOS patrol team. The attackers used pump-action guns and targeted one of the team’s pickup vehicles. The taskforce, however, managed to withdraw safely without any injuries. The attack triggered an immediate intelligence operation to track down those responsible.
Acting on gathered intelligence, NAIMOS carried out a dawn operation at Adiewoso and nearby communities in the Ahanta West District.
The operation led to:
The arrest of 49 suspected illegal miners
The seizure of a pump-action gun
The recovery of over GH₵226,000 in cash, believed to be proceeds from illegal mining
In total, 114 people were picked up and taken to the Adiewoso Community Centre for screening. After checks:
49 were confirmed as illegal miners
8 were identified as GREL workers and released
12 were senior high school students
Others were artisans and residents not linked to the activity
Three of the suspects were identified as foreign nationals from Niger and Burkina Faso.
Further searches uncovered:
GH₵140,000 in a vehicle linked to a suspect
GH₵86,710 and substances believed to be gold
Suspected Indian hemp and cartons of cigarettes
One suspect, believed to own one of the vehicles used, is currently assisting police with investigations.
A joint team, including GREL management and officers from the Agona Ahanta Police Command, helped separate workers from suspects during the operation. All confirmed plantation workers were released, while the 49 suspects have been handed over to police for further investigations.
NAIMOS says the operation shows its commitment to fighting illegal mining, especially in areas where it threatens businesses, jobs, and the environment. The agency also made it clear that armed resistance will not stop its work.
Names of suspects in custody
The full list of suspects in custody comprises Moses Jonas, Adaasa Asugurumaya, Abraham Kombatus, John Duut, Prince Bosoka, Barnabas Duut, Ahiabu Mawuli, Kofi John, Kofi Nsiarah, Yaw Kojo, John Moses, Collins Afeneyi, Chapu Kofi, Musa Abrahim, Atsu Kwamena, Francis Quansah, Festus Batiir, Abdullah Mohamed Hamza, Emmanuel Yeboah, Atinga Ismeal, Isaac Agama, Azuma Promise, Dari Bazuna, Kafari Isaac, Nufuri Lazurus, Sandow Simon, Dominic Abokobila, Prince Odame, Baba Charles, Oscar Amoah, Luke Tanya, Solomon Boyen, Ayaba Zumah, Ernest Koorah, Mathew Atibirum, Masa Mamudu, Evans Domevenu, Atiwine Azotiyagirew, Thomas Essoun, Abdul Karim, Nash Ishaku, Eliyasu Sie, Adi Fusseine, Mubarak, Seidu Abu, Denis Yeboah, Anaab Karim, Prince Mamudu, and Cephas Tanor.
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