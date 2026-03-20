Gyan, Black Sherif join fans in New York as Ghana launches new Black Stars jersey

Ghana has unveiled its new Black Stars jersey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at a lively event in New York, with Asamoah Gyan, Black Sherif and Freda Ayisi leading a celebration of Ghanaian culture, music and football.

Ghana’s culture, music and football pride were on full display in the United States as the new Black Stars kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was officially unveiled at a vibrant street event in Brooklyn, New York.

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The launch, organised by kit sponsors PUMA, turned into a celebration of Ghanaian identity, blending football, music and street culture in front of an energetic crowd.

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The newly unveiled home jersey features a bold gold-yellow design with traditional Adinkra symbols, paying tribute to Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, while the iconic Black Star remains at the centre of the design, continuing a long tradition of symbolism in the national team’s kit.

Asamoah Gyan representing Ghana at the Puma Kit Reveal Event at NYC🔥 pic.twitter.com/tELdKyx9xE — Viral Picks (@theeviralpicks) March 19, 2026

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The Brooklyn launch went beyond a simple kit reveal. It was staged as a street party, complete with a 4v4 football tournament, music performances and fan engagement activities, creating a festival-like atmosphere.

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif, football legend Asamoah Gyan, and women’s international Freda Ayisi were among key figures present to energise the crowd. Their presence highlighted the growing connection between Ghanaian football and global pop culture.

Adding to the excitement, viral moments from the event showed participants embracing the trending “Kakalika” dance, symbolising how Ghanaian music continues to travel across borders alongside the country’s football influence.

PUMA, Ghana Black Stars' FIFA World Cup Kit official reveal in New York w/ legendary @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 pic.twitter.com/7DLjYewFB9 — Degraft Anti (@degraft_anti) March 19, 2026

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The decision to launch the kit in New York reflects Ghana’s expanding international appeal, especially ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana remains one of Africa’s most recognised football nations, with a strong global fan base built from historic World Cup performances and a deep football culture.

PUMA’s continued partnership with Ghana also highlights the importance of the Black Stars brand on the global stage, with the company consistently incorporating African identity and storytelling into kit designs.

The unveiling comes as anticipation builds for the 2026 World Cup, with fans already gearing up to support the Black Stars in large numbers across North America.

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