Lincoln University to honour Mahama with doctorate for his distinguished leadership

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama will receive an honorary doctorate from Lincoln University in the US for his leadership, public service, and global advocacy for justice and reparations.

President John Dramani Mahama is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Lincoln University in the United States, in recognition of his leadership and growing role in pushing for justice for Africans and the diaspora.

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The award will be conferred on March 26, 2026, during an official visit to the university’s campus in Pennsylvania.

Lincoln University says the honour is for Mahama’s work in public service, democracy and his strong voice on reparations.

“Lincoln University is deeply honored to welcome President John Dramani Mahama… and to bestow upon him an honorary degree in recognition of his distinguished leadership,” said university president Dr. Brenda A. Allen.

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For many Ghanaians, the bigger story is not just the award, but what Mahama is currently doing on the global stage.

He is leading the African Union’s push for reparations and is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly, where he will present a proposal to formally recognise the Transatlantic Slave Trade as one of the greatest crimes against humanity.

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The move is part of a wider campaign that has been gaining support across Africa and the diaspora. At Lincoln, Mahama’s visit also carries deep historical meaning.

The university is the alma mater of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president and a key figure in Africa’s independence struggle.

“President Mahama’s presence at Lincoln affirms the powerful and historic connection between our institution and the Republic of Ghana,” the university said.

That link is not lost on many observers. Nkrumah’s legacy is still strong in Ghana, and Mahama’s current global push is being seen by some as a continuation of that Pan-African vision.

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Back home, Mahama’s record in office is also part of why he is being recognised. During his first term, Ghana has seen major development in roads, schools, health facilities, and other sectors.

His administration also pushed gender inclusion, including helping Ghana reach gender balance at the basic school level.