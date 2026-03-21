Advertisement

Lincoln University to honour Mahama with doctorate for his distinguished leadership

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:58 - 21 March 2026
Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama will receive an honorary doctorate from Lincoln University in the US for his leadership, public service, and global advocacy for justice and reparations.
Advertisement

President John Dramani Mahama is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Lincoln University in the United States, in recognition of his leadership and growing role in pushing for justice for Africans and the diaspora.

Advertisement

The award will be conferred on March 26, 2026, during an official visit to the university’s campus in Pennsylvania.

READ ALSO: 'I still don’t like Luis Suarez' - Mahama recounts 2010 World Cup emotions

Lincoln University says the honour is for Mahama’s work in public service, democracy and his strong voice on reparations.

“Lincoln University is deeply honored to welcome President John Dramani Mahama… and to bestow upon him an honorary degree in recognition of his distinguished leadership,” said university president Dr. Brenda A. Allen.
Advertisement

For many Ghanaians, the bigger story is not just the award, but what Mahama is currently doing on the global stage.

He is leading the African Union’s push for reparations and is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly, where he will present a proposal to formally recognise the Transatlantic Slave Trade as one of the greatest crimes against humanity.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Gyan, Black Sherif join fans in New York as Ghana launches new Black Stars jersey

The move is part of a wider campaign that has been gaining support across Africa and the diaspora. At Lincoln, Mahama’s visit also carries deep historical meaning.

The university is the alma mater of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president and a key figure in Africa’s independence struggle.

“President Mahama’s presence at Lincoln affirms the powerful and historic connection between our institution and the Republic of Ghana,” the university said.

That link is not lost on many observers. Nkrumah’s legacy is still strong in Ghana, and Mahama’s current global push is being seen by some as a continuation of that Pan-African vision.

Advertisement

Back home, Mahama’s record in office is also part of why he is being recognised. During his first term, Ghana has seen major development in roads, schools, health facilities, and other sectors.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama gives $5 million to help Ghana’s World Cup efforts

His administration also pushed gender inclusion, including helping Ghana reach gender balance at the basic school level.

This latest honour adds to several international recognitions he has received over the years from universities in Europe and Africa.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Nigerian woman says wife's reaction during pregnancy depends on the husband's sperm(Video)
Lifestyle
22.03.2026
Nigerian woman says wife's reaction during pregnancy depends on the husband's sperm(Video)
ECG announces planned maintenance today: See affected areas
News
22.03.2026
ECG announces planned maintenance today: See affected areas
Kudus could return in 10 days as Spurs boss gives injury update
Sports
22.03.2026
Kudus could return in 10 days as Spurs boss gives injury update
44 Ghanaians rescued from suspected QNET scam in Nigeria after trafficking ordeal
News
21.03.2026
44 Ghanaians rescued from suspected QNET scam in Nigeria after trafficking ordeal
Mahama gives grants to 475 young entrepreneurs under Adwumawura Programme
News
21.03.2026
Mahama gives grants to 475 young entrepreneurs under Adwumawura Programme
ARCC declares 23rd to 31st March 2026 Ashanti Kente Week
Lifestyle
21.03.2026
ARCC declares 23rd to 31st March 2026 Ashanti Kente Week