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Black Stars begin training in Austria ahead of big friendly matches
Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, have officially begun preparations in Austria ahead of their upcoming international friendly against Austria as part of the build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), 21 players took part in the team’s first training session at the Vienna Football Campus on Monday, marking the start of camp activities.
The session lasted about an hour and focused mainly on recovery for players who featured for their clubs over the weekend, while others engaged in tactical drills and shooting exercises to get into rhythm.
Among the players present were Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, and Elisha Owusu, alongside a mix of new and returning faces in the squad.
The team’s numbers increased shortly after, with deputy captain Thomas Partey joining camp to take the total number of players to 22, while more arrivals were expected to complete the squad.
Earlier reports indicated that the camp opened with 14 players, with others joining in batches as the team assembled in Vienna. The friendly against Austria, scheduled for March 27, is part of a double-header that will also see Ghana face Germany a few days later.
These matches are seen as key preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Coach Otto Addo has named a strong squad for the games, blending experienced players with new call-ups as he continues to shape his team for the global tournament.
Notable returns to the squad include Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams, while several new players have also been given the chance to impress during the friendlies.
These friendly matches will be important for building team chemistry, testing tactics, and giving opportunities to fringe players to stake a claim for a place in the final World Cup squad.
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