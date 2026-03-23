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Messi overtakes Pele in free-kick goals, 6 shy of all-time record

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:58 - 23 March 2026
Lionel Messi surpasses Pele’s free-kick goal record after scoring his 71st, moving closer to Juninho’s all-time record and adding another milestone to his legendary career.
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Argentina legend Lionel Messi has reached another major milestone in his historic career, surpassing Brazilian great Pelé in total free-kick goals.

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Messi achieved the feat after scoring his 71st career free-kick during Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over New York City FC in Major League Soccer, moving past Pelé’s tally of 70.

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The goal was a reminder of Messi’s consistency and evolution as a set-piece specialist over the years. From once struggling with free-kicks early in his career, the 38-year-old has now become one of the most feared dead-ball takers in football history.

Lionel Messi: 71 free-kick goals
Pelé: 70 free-kick goals
Juninho Pernambucano (record holder): 77 free-kick goals

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Messi is now just 6 goals away from equalling Juninho’s all-time record, widely regarded as the benchmark for free-kick excellence.

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Beyond free-kicks, Messi’s overall numbers remain staggering. The Inter Miami forward has now scored 901 career goals, further cementing his place among football’s greatest players.

In recent years, Messi has also shown incredible efficiency, even scoring more free-kicks than penalties over certain periods.

Pelé, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest icons, built his record across a glittering career with Santos and Brazil.

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For Messi to surpass that mark highlights both his longevity and consistency at the top level.

Now playing in the United States with Inter Miami, Messi continues to break records deep into his career.

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His latest achievement adds to a long list that includes being football’s most decorated player with over 40 team trophies.

With the all-time free-kick record now within reach, Messi’s journey is far from over, and the numbers suggest there could still be more history to come.

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