Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago in December 2025. Credit: Associated Press

Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago in December 2025. Credit: Associated Press

U.S., Israel and Argentina stand alone as only countries to vote against Ghana's historic UN slavery resolution

The United States, Israel and Argentina vote against a UN resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity, exposing global divisions over reparations and historical justice.

The United States, Israel and Argentina have emerged as the only three countries to vote against a landmark United Nations resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity, exposing deep divisions between the Global South and Western powers over reparatory justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vote in the 193-member United Nations General Assembly stood at 123 in favour, three against and 52 abstentions. The United Kingdom and all 27 European Union member states were among those that abstained.

Washington was unequivocal in its opposition. US Deputy Ambassador Dan Negrea stated that while the United States condemns the transatlantic slave trade and all forms of slavery, it does not recognise a legal right to reparations for historical wrongs that were not considered illegal under international law at the time they occurred.

He further argued that the United States objects to any attempt to rank crimes against humanity, noting that suggesting some atrocities are less severe than others diminishes the suffering of victims and survivors across history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ghana makes Africa proud as the UN names slavery the gravest crime in history

Background

The resolution, championed by John Dramani Mahama and backed by the African Union and Caribbean states, was adopted on Wednesday with 123 votes in favour, three against and 52 abstentions. It represents one of the most significant global acknowledgements of the enduring impact of slavery.

The United States, Israel and Argentina were the only countries to oppose the motion, highlighting persistent disagreements over reparations and historical accountability. The United Kingdom and European Union member states opted to abstain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The resolution calls for formal recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as a crime of unparalleled scale and brutality. It urges countries to engage in discussions on reparatory justice, including formal apologies, compensation and systemic reforms.

It also advocates the “prompt and unhindered restitution” of looted cultural artefacts, a key demand of Ghana as part of efforts to restore dignity and historical justice.

Ghana’s position reflects a broader movement gaining momentum across Africa and the Caribbean, where leaders argue that the legacy of slavery continues to shape inequality, underdevelopment and systemic injustice. The resolution further strengthens calls for the return of stolen African heritage, with Ghana maintaining that artefacts taken during slavery and colonial rule must be returned to their countries of origin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has consistently stated that the initiative is centred on justice rather than personal gain, emphasising support for education, development funding and long-term redress mechanisms.

Although resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly are not legally binding, they carry significant political and moral weight, reflecting the collective stance of the international community.

ALSO READ: Ghana demands return of all looted artefacts in historic UN slavery resolution