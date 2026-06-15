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GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:55 - 15 June 2026
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GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply
The Ghana Scholarships Authority (GSA) has announced that applications are now open for the "World in Serbia" Scholarship Programme for the 2026/2027 academic cycle.
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The announcement, issued on 3rd June 2026 from the Office of the President and signed by GSA Director General Alex Kwaku Asafo-Adjei, invites suitably qualified Ghanaian citizens to apply for the opportunity to pursue higher education at accredited public institutions in the Republic of Serbia.

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The deadline for submission is 26th June 2026, giving prospective applicants just over three weeks to prepare and submit their materials.

ALSO READ: 2026/27 academic year: Scholarship Authority opens applications for local tertiary scholarships – How to apply, key tips

What Is the "World in Serbia" Scholarship Programme?

The "World in Serbia" Scholarship Programme is a bilateral scholarship initiative that offers successful applicants from participating countries the chance to study at accredited public universities and higher education institutions in the Republic of Serbia.

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ALSO READ: 12 high-paying jobs you can do in Ghana without University Degree

For Ghanaian applicants, access to the programme is coordinated and administered through the Ghana Scholarships Authority under the Office of the President.

Who Is Eligible to Apply?

Ghana Scholarship Secretariat
Ghana Scholarship Secretariat

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following conditions:

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  • Must be a Ghanaian citizen.

  • Must meet the academic entry requirements for the chosen programme of study.

  • Must satisfy all required health and documentation conditions.

  • Must be nominated through the official national selection process administered by the Ghana Scholarships Authority.

ALSO READ: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

The GSA has stated clearly that incomplete applications will not be considered, and applicants are urged to ensure all supporting documents are submitted in full before the deadline.

Documents Required

Ghanaian Passport
Ghanaian Passport
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Applicants must prepare the following documents as part of their submission:

  • Completed and signed Ghana Scholarships Authority application form.

  • Completed medical examination report signed and stamped by a qualified medical doctor from a recognised medical facility.

  • Curriculum Vitae (CV).

  • Motivational letter.

  • Valid passport bio-data page.

  • Academic certificates and transcripts (where applicable).

  • Evidence of English language proficiency.

ALSO READ: 9 master’s degree courses in Ghana that can help you land lucrative jobs

All documents must be scanned clearly and submitted electronically.

How to Apply: A Step-by-Step Guide

The application process involves two parallel tracks, one directed at the Serbian government and one at the Ghana Scholarships Authority. Both must be completed.

ALSO READ: 7 master’s degree courses that are no longer worth it in Ghana - and what to study instead

Step 1: Complete the Serbian Online Application Form

Access and fill out the Google Form through the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSevQItI0KUaeWDHfofPfa539kcVT2Gb0fuolliCOC1KkPbt5A/viewform?usp=header

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Step 2: Download and Complete the Ghana Scholarships Authority Application Form

Visit the GSA scholarship page at https://scholarships.gov.gh/opportunities/scholarship-opportunity-in-the-republic-of-Serbia to download the Ghana Scholarships Authority application form. Fill out all required sections and ensure the form is duly signed before submission.

ALSO READ: Top 5 jobs in Ghana that pay well without a university degree

Step 3: Download and Complete the Medical Examination Form

The Medical Examination Form is also available on the same GSA page. The completed medical report must be signed by a qualified medical doctor from a recognised medical facility.

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Step 4: Scan All Required Documents

Ensure that all documents listed above are scanned clearly. Blurry, incomplete, or unsigned documents may lead to disqualification.

ALSO READ: Top 6 universities in Ghana whose certificates employers respect

Step 5: Submit Electronically to the Serbian Ministry of Education

Send all scanned documents by email to the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Serbia at: worldinserbia@prosveta.gov.rs

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Step 6: Submit a Copy to the Ghana Scholarships Authority

Applicants must also send a complete copy of all submitted documents by post to:

The Director General, Ghana Scholarships Authority, P.O. Box M75, Accra.

ALSO READ: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

Key Dates and Reminders

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GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply Creator: leolintang | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply Creator: leolintang | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Application Deadline: 26th June 2026. Applicants are reminded that submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.

Both the online Serbian form and the physical GSA documents must be completed and submitted. All documents must be clear, complete, and properly signed.

ALSO READ: Top 10 most corrupt institutions in Ghana according to latest ranking, see full list

The Ghana Scholarships Authority has encouraged all eligible Ghanaians to take advantage of this opportunity to pursue internationally recognised higher education in Serbia.

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GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply
GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply
GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply
GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply
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GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply
News
15.06.2026
GSA opens applications for 2026/27 'World in Serbia' scholarship programme: Everything you need to know and how to apply