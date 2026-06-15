Top 10 most corrupt institutions in Ghana according to latest ranking, see full list

Top 10 most corrupt institutions in Ghana according to latest ranking, see full list

Top 10 most corrupt institutions in Ghana according to latest ranking, see full list

The Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service and Business Executives have emerged as the three institutions perceived to be the most corrupt in Ghana, according to the latest Global InfoAnalytics Corruption Perception Tracking Poll released in June 2026.

The Ghana Police Service ranked as the most corrupt institution in Ghana with a score of 6.45 out of 10.

The Immigration Service and Business Executives placed second and third respectively in the latest corruption perception rankings.

The Military was rated the least corrupt institution, while Parliament, Religious Leaders and the Presidency recorded relatively lower corruption scores.

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The survey measures public perception of corruption across key public and private sector institutions on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 representing the highest level of perceived corruption.

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The findings provide insight into where public trust currently stands within Ghana's governance, security, business and religious sectors.

Police and Immigration Remain at the Top

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Police and Immigration Remain at the Top

The Ghana Police Service ranked as the institution perceived to be the most corrupt, scoring 6.45 out of 10. Although it remains at the top of the list, the poll suggests its score has improved slightly compared to previous surveys.

The Ghana Immigration Service followed in second place with a score of 5.69. Like the Police Service, it recorded a marginal improvement, though public concerns about bribery and abuse of office continue to affect its image.

Business Executives See Sharp Rise

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One of the most notable developments in the latest poll is the rise of Business Executives to third place with a score of 5.45.

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The result signals growing public concern about corruption within the private sector, an area traditionally viewed as less corrupt than many state institutions.

Judiciary, GRA and MMDA Officials in Upper Half

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

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The Judiciary ranked fourth with a score of 5.41, followed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (5.35) and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly officials (5.24).

Traditional Leaders, the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Prison Service also recorded scores above five, indicating relatively high levels of public suspicion.

Religious Leaders and Parliament Complete Top 10

Religious Leaders ranked tenth with a score of 4.95, while Parliament followed closely with 4.94. Although both scored below the midpoint of five, the findings suggest many Ghanaians remain concerned about accountability within these institutions.

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Military Seen as Least Corrupt

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

At the lower end of the rankings, the Presidency scored 4.84, Ministers and Government Officials recorded 4.90, while the Military emerged as the least perceived corrupt institution with a score of 4.54.

The findings highlight a complex corruption landscape in Ghana, with some institutions showing gradual improvements while others face growing public scrutiny.

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Full Ranking of Institutions by Corruption Perception