In his speech, former President Barack Obama threw his support behind Harris.

In his speech, former President Barack Obama threw his support behind Harris.

Barack Obama’s 2026 summer playlist features 3 African artistes among his favourite songs -See full lists

Barack Obama’s 2026 Summer Playlist features three African artistes among his favourite songs of the year.

Former US President Barack Obama has once again shared his annual summer playlist on Thursday (July 30), highlighting a diverse mix of sounds from across the world, including three African artistes.

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This starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week, Obama wrote on social media. Our hearts go out to his family.

The playlist, released as part of Obama’s yearly tradition of sharing songs he has been enjoying, features South African global star Tyla, Malian musician Habib Koité with Bamada, and South African cellist and composer Abel Selaocoe.

Tyla’s inclusion continues her rise on the international music scene, with Obama selecting “She Did It Again”, her collaboration with Swedish singer Zara Larsson. The South African singer has gained worldwide recognition with her blend of amapiano, R&B and pop influences.

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Mali’s Habib Koité and his band Bamada are also represented on the playlist with “I Ka Barra”, bringing West African traditional sounds to the global mix.

South African classical and contemporary musician Abel Selaocoe appears with “Emmanuele”, showcasing the diversity of African musical expression.

Beyond the African selections, Obama’s playlist includes songs from artistes such Glen Hansard,Gabriel Jacoby, Yebba, Noah Kahan, Earth, Wind & Fire,The Strokes, Kelela and many others across different genres.

The former president’s yearly music picks have become a cultural moment, often sparking conversations about emerging artistes, global sounds and the songs shaping the year.

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