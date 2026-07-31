African music stars Eno Barony, Tyla, Ras Kuuku and De Mthuda headline this week's top new releases, with fresh tracks spanning hip-hop, Afropop, reggae and amapiano.

African music stars Eno Barony, Tyla, Ras Kuuku and De Mthuda headline this week's top new releases, with fresh tracks spanning hip-hop, Afropop, reggae and amapiano.

4 new African songs to stream this weekend — from Ghana's Eno Barony to South Africa's Tyla

Looking to refresh your playlist this weekend? From hard-hitting Ghanaian rap to Nigerian Afropop and South Africa's signature amapiano sound, African artistes have delivered an exciting mix of new releases over the past week.

This week's top African music releases feature Ghana's Eno Barony and Ras Kuuku alongside Nigeria's Teni and South Africa's Tyla and De Mthuda.

Standout tracks include Big Girls, Zion, Crazy of Me, Sasingenjena and Nea Aka Na Edoso, spanning hip-hop, Afropop, reggae and amapiano.

The curated playlist offers fresh releases from across the continent, giving music lovers a diverse soundtrack for the weekend.

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Pulse has selected five standout tracks currently making waves across the continent. Whether you're getting ready for a night out, taking a road trip or simply unwinding at home, these songs deserve a spot in your weekend rotation.

This selection is editorial and is not influenced by sponsorship or paid promotion.

1. Eno Barony ft. Sista Afia — Big Girls

Released: 27 July 2026

Country: Ghana

Genre: Afrobeats/Hip-hop

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Eno Barony reunites with Sista Afia on Big Girls, a bold anthem celebrating confidence, resilience and female empowerment. Produced by HypeLyrix, the collaboration sees the two artistes move beyond their well-publicised lyrical rivalry to deliver a record centred on self-worth rather than conflict.

Perfect for: Getting dressed for a night out or boosting your confidence before the weekend begins.

Listen: Available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube via the official ONErpm smart link.

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2. Ras Kuuku — Nea Aka Na Edoso

Released:23 July 2026

Country: Ghana

Genre: Reggae

Reggae star Ras Kuuku marks his latest release with Nea Aka Na Edoso, a reflective Twi-language song that encourages listeners to remain hopeful despite life's challenges. Produced by Andy Dosty and Dr Ray Beat, the single carries an uplifting message about believing that the best is yet to come.

Perfect for: A peaceful Sunday morning or moments of reflection.

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Listen:Streaming now on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

3.De Mthuda ft. Kabza De Small & Mnqobi Yazo — Sasingenjena

READ MORE: Shatta Wale reveals why he rejected record labels and chose an independent music career

Released: 24 July 2026

Country: South Africa

Genre: Amapiano

Amapiano heavyweight De Mthuda joins forces with Kabza De Small and vocalist Mnqobi Yazo for Sasingenjena, a soulful groove that previews his forthcoming EP, Noise. The song combines emotional storytelling with rich log drums and smooth production, delivering another infectious addition to the amapiano catalogue.

Perfect for: Friday night parties and weekend gatherings.

Listen: Streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

4. Tyla ft. MaWhoo — Crazy of Me

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Released: 24 July 2026

Country: South Africa

Genre: Popiano/Amapiano

Grammy-winning singer Tyla continues to evolve her signature "popiano" sound with Crazy of Me, featuring rising South African vocalist MaWhoo. The collaboration appears on Tyla's second studio album, A*Pop, and has quickly emerged as one of the project's most talked-about tracks.

Perfect for: Poolside sessions, beach days and relaxed weekend playlists.

Listen: Available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube as part of Tyla's A*Pop album.

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Whether your taste leans towards empowering rap, conscious reggae, catchy Afropop or dancefloor-ready amapiano, these five releases showcase the diversity and creativity of Africa's music scene.