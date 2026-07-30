Daddy Lumba's son warns of legal action against people spreading false claims about family

Calvin Fosu, son of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has announced that the family will pursue legal action against anyone spreading false and defamatory claims about them.

Calvin Fosu, son of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has announced that the family will pursue legal action against anyone spreading false and defamatory claims about them.

Calvin Fosu, son of the late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has announced that his family will pursue legal action against individuals accused of spreading false and defamatory information about them.

Calvin Fosu, son of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has warned that the family will take legal action against individuals spreading false and defamatory information about them.

He revealed that a legal team has already been instructed to pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels, although he did not name any individuals or organisations.

Calvin also thanked Ghanaians and fans worldwide for their continued love, prayers and support since the passing of his father, urging them to keep honouring Daddy Lumba's legacy.

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In a video that has been widely shared on social media, Calvin first expressed appreciation to Ghanaians and fans around the world for the overwhelming support his family has received since the passing of the legendary musician.

He said;

On behalf of my entire family, I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for the incredible love, support and prayers you have shown us over the past year. The way you have continued to honour my father's legacy means more than words can express

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After thanking supporters, Calvin addressed what he described as an ongoing campaign of misinformation targeting the Fosu family. He warned that those responsible would now face legal consequences.

“I also want to send a clear warning to those who have chosen to spread falsehoods or tarnish my family's name. Let this be clear: those actions will no longer go unanswered

He stated;

He revealed that the family has already instructed lawyers to handle the matter through the appropriate legal channels.

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Calvin added;

A legal team has been instructed to deal with these matters through the appropriate channels

Although he did not identify any individual or organisation, his remarks come in the wake of the first anniversary of Daddy Lumba's passing, a period during which the family has continued to receive widespread public attention.

Despite his firm stance, Calvin ended his message on a note of gratitude, encouraging Ghanaians to continue celebrating his father's enduring legacy and thanking everyone who has supported the family during their period of mourning.

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Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, remains one of Ghana's most influential highlife musicians. His death after a period of illness triggered an outpouring of tributes from musicians, political leaders, industry stakeholders and fans, who continue to celebrate his remarkable contribution to Ghanaian music.