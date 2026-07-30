2026 BECE Results: Full guide to grades, how to check, school placement process and everything you need to know

2026 BECE Results: Full guide to grades, how to check, school placement process and everything you need to know

2026 BECE Results: Full guide to grades, how to check, school placement process and everything you need to know

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School Candidates, bringing months of anticipation to an end for hundreds of thousands of Junior High School (JHS) pupils across Ghana.

WAEC has released the provisional 2026 BECE results for 620,243 candidates, with results available both online and through schools nationwide.

The Council sanctioned thousands of candidates for examination malpractice, cancelling or withholding some results while investigations into 2,722 candidates from 229 schools continue until 31st August, 2026.

Attention now shifts to the CSSPS placement process, with candidates expected to select their preferred SHSs, SHTSs and TVET institutions after the release of their results before checking their placements on the official CSSPS portal.

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Also Read: 2026 BECE candidates to begin SHS selection on July 20 as GES prepares for placement process

In a press release dated 29th July, 2026, WAEC announced that the results have begun reaching schools nationwide through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

Candidates who do not wish to wait for their schools to receive the results can also check them online through WAEC's official results portal.

How Many Candidates Sat the Examination?

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BECE candidates

According to WAEC, 620,243 candidates registered for the 2026 BECE for School Candidates, comprising 304,415 males and 315,828 females, meaning more girls than boys sat this year's examination.

Also Read: Government to extend BECE from 5 to 8 days to reduce student stress

The candidates came from 20,789 schools across the country, making the BECE Ghana's largest annual standardised examination.

WAEC also made special arrangements for candidates with disabilities and other special educational needs. A total of 136 candidates sat the examination under visual impairment arrangements, 282 candidates received hearing assessment support, while 510 candidates benefited from other forms of examination accommodation.

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The examination was conducted at 2,237 centres nationwide. However, 3,601 registered candidates were absent.

Also Read: How to safely buy your BECE Results Checker without getting scammed

Examination Malpractice Cases and Sanctions

Examination malpractice

WAEC also announced the outcome of investigations into examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the 2026 BECE and the subsequent marking of scripts.

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The decisions were approved at the 37th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners' Appointment Committee for the BECE, held on 21st July, 2026.

Following the committee's deliberations:

The subject results of 496 candidates have been cancelled.

The entire results of 105 candidates have been cancelled.

The subject results of 119 candidates have been withheld pending further investigations.

The entire results of 48 candidates have also been withheld.

In addition, WAEC disclosed that the subject results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools have been withheld while investigations continue.

The Council said a final decision on these cases will be announced by 31st August, 2026.

WAEC said the sanctions form part of its ongoing efforts to combat examination malpractice, including question paper leakages, impersonation, collusion and other examination irregularities.

In a press release dated 29th July, 2026, WAEC announced that the results have begun reaching schools nationwide

How to Check Your 2026 BECE Results

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West-African-Examinations-Council-WAEC

Candidates who wish to access their results immediately can do so through WAEC's official website.

To check your results: Visit www.waecgh.org.

Follow the link to the BECE results portal.

Enter your index number and the required examination details.

Submit the information to view your provisional results.

Candidates may experience delays during peak periods because of the high volume of users accessing the website simultaneously.

Those who prefer not to check online can wait for their schools to receive the results through the respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

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Also Read: With these 5 tips your children can pass their BECE with ease

What To Do If Your Results Are Cancelled or Withheld

WAEC has outlined a process for candidates whose results have been cancelled or withheld.

Affected candidates should visit https://irreg.waecgh.org and click on the "Withheld/Cancelled" button on the homepage.

The portal will display the reason for the cancellation or withholding of the results. Where investigations are still ongoing, candidates will also receive information on the next steps and any action required.

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Heads of schools and proprietors have also been advised to use the portal to monitor cases involving their candidates and assist them where necessary.

How the 2026 School Selection and Placement Process Will Work

School Placement Issues Fixed – Follow This Step-by-Step Guide to Check CSSPS

With the release of the BECE results, attention now turns to the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), which assigns qualified candidates to Senior High Schools (SHSs), Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

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This year's placement process introduces a major policy change.

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu announced that candidates will select their preferred second-cycle schools after the release of their BECE results, instead of before the examination as was previously the case.

Also Read: BECE candidates to write Arabic and 2 new subjects

The Minister said candidates would be given one week after the release of results to confirm their school choices based on their performance.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has scheduled the school selection exercise to run from 20th July to 7th August, 2026, alongside a nationwide sensitisation programme to guide candidates, parents and education officials through the process.

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According to the Minister, the reforms are intended to improve the transparency, efficiency and fairness of the CSSPS.

Also Read: How Ghanaian mechanic Emmanuel Geraldo built his own car after dropping out of school

How to Check Your School Placement

After the placement exercise has been completed, candidates can check their assigned schools through the official CSSPS portal.

To check your placement: Visit cssps.gov.gh.

Enter your index number and date of birth.

View your placement details.

Candidates who are not automatically placed will be directed to the self-placement portal, where they can choose from schools with available vacancies.

Once placement has been confirmed, candidates are expected to complete the required admission forms, attach a passport-sized photograph and submit the documents to their assigned schools.

Also Read: How to Buy Your BECE Results Checker Safely with Mobile Money