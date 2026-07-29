Vinicius tops ranking of most valuable 2027 free agents, including Kane and 3 World Cup winners

Vinicius Junior headlines a €700 million list of football stars with contracts expiring in 2027, alongside Harry Kane, Rodri, Ferran Torres and Fabian Ruiz.

Vinicius Junior leads a €700m list of football stars with contracts expiring in 2027.The 2026/27 season could reshape the football transfer market, with several of the world's biggest stars entering the final year of their contracts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among them are Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, and Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup-winning trio of Ferran Torres, Fabian Ruiz, and Rodri.

Key findings

The 14 most valuable players with contracts expiring in 2027 are worth a combined €700 million.

Vinicius Junior leads the rankings with a valuation of €140 million.

Harry Kane is second at €60 million.

Rodri, Ferran Torres and Fabian Ruiz, all members of Spain's 2026 World Cup-winning team, are worth a combined €140 million.

Real Madrid has the highest combined club value at €175 million.

Premier League clubs contribute six players worth €250 million.

The top five players account for €360 million, representing 51.4% of the total market value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A study by SportingPedia analysed players whose contracts are due to expire in the summer of 2027, focusing on those with market valuations of €30 million or more. The report identified 14 elite footballers with a combined market value of €700 million, highlighting the enormous transfer potential should clubs fail to secure contract extensions.

Vinicius Junior dominates the rankings

Vinicius Junior stands comfortably at the top of the list with a market valuation of €140 million, accounting for 20% of the total €700 million value. The Brazilian winger is the only player valued above the €100 million mark and sits €80 million ahead of second-placed Harry Kane, who is valued at €60 million.

Rodri and Ferran Torres share third place with valuations of €55 million each, while Fabian Ruiz completes Spain's World Cup-winning contingent with a valuation of €30 million.

Real Madrid boasts the highest combined value

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid Offical logo

Real Madrid leads all clubs in combined market value thanks to Vinicius Junior and Brahim Diaz, who is valued at €35 million. Together, the pair are worth €175 million, representing 25% of the total value of all players on the list.

No other club comes close to matching Los Blancos' combined valuation among players approaching the end of their current deals.

Spain's World Cup heroes headline the list

Spain's triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup adds another fascinating dimension to the rankings. Three members of the victorious squad—Rodri, Ferran Torres and Fabian Ruiz—are all entering the final year of their contracts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodri, who also won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and Ferran Torres are both valued at €55 million, while Fabian Ruiz adds another €30 million, giving the Spanish trio a combined value of €140 million—the same as Vinicius Junior alone.

Harry Kane remains among football's elite

Harry Kane

England captain and all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane ranks second on the list with a market value of €60 million.

The Bayern Munich striker is the only Bundesliga player valued above €30 million whose contract expires in 2027, ensuring Germany's top flight remains represented among Europe's most valuable soon-to-be free agents.

Premier League has the strongest representation

The Most Valuable Footballers with Expiring Contracts in 2027| Photo via www.sportingpedia.com Data Source: Transfermarkt

The Premier League contributes the highest number of players to the rankings, with six footballers featuring on the list:

Rodri (Manchester City)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Yasin Ayari (Brighton)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Together, they boast a combined market value of €250 million, the highest of any domestic league.

Unlike Real Madrid's concentration of value, the Premier League's total is spread across six different clubs, underlining the league's depth of elite talent.

La Liga relies on star power

Although La Liga has only three players in the rankings, they are worth a combined €230 million, just €20 million behind the Premier League despite having half as many representatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement