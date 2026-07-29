Ghana to pursue legal and diplomatic compensation for citizens affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Ghana has begun documenting losses suffered by its citizens during xenophobic attacks in South Africa as it prepares to pursue legal and diplomatic compensation. The government has also introduced reintegration support for more than 1,000 evacuated nationals.

Ghana has opened a register of claims to document businesses, investments and property lost by its citizens during the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The government says it will pursue legal and diplomatic compensation on behalf of affected Ghanaians while providing reintegration support, including grants and employment assistance, for over 1,000 evacuees.

The move follows Nigeria's decision to seek reparations for its nationals, as African governments step up efforts to secure justice and compensation for victims of the anti-immigrant violence in South Africa.

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The Government of Ghana has begun documenting the financial losses suffered by its citizens during the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa as it prepares to pursue legal and diplomatic compensation for affected victims.

The initiative will see the establishment of an official register of claims for Ghanaians who lost businesses, investments, homes and other property during the anti-immigrant violence that forced thousands of foreign nationals to flee parts of South Africa.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, during a media briefing on the government's response to the attacks as it continues efforts to assist Ghanaians displaced by the unrest.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The minister said:

Let me mention that since a number of the returning nationals were also deprived of their assets and property, the Government is establishing a register of claims that would enable the Ministry to pursue legal and diplomatic processes for compensation on behalf of affected Ghanaians who lost businesses, investments and other property during the xenophobic attacks.

Over 1,000 Ghanaians evacuated

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The compensation drive comes after Ghana evacuated more than 1,000 of its nationals from South Africa in phases following weeks of xenophobic attacks and anti-immigrant protests.

Ablakwa said:

Phase two of the evacuation exercise, which began yesterday, Sunday, 26th July 2026, is expected to cover 1,000 Ghanaians.

The government has also announced reintegration measures for returnees, including financial grants, employment support and other assistance to help them rebuild their lives after returning home.

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The attacks, which targeted foreign nationals and migrant-owned businesses in several South African cities, have displaced tens of thousands of people from across the continent and heightened diplomatic tensions between Pretoria and several African countries.

Nigeria first pushed for compensation and Ghana followed

Government’s initiative follows similar efforts by Nigeria, which recently began documenting losses suffered by its citizens to support future compensation claims against South Africa.

The Nigerian government has compiled records of businesses, homes and other assets abandoned or destroyed during the violence while pressing Pretoria to prosecute those responsible and strengthen protection for foreign nationals.