Web gaming grows in 2026 as console and mobile momentum slows, new report finds

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Web games load instantly in a browser, with no download or install required. Web gaming is having a defined moment in 2026. As growth cools across console, PC and mobile, browser-based games are pulling in large and committed audiences, and a run of fresh data has started to put firm numbers to a shift that had been building quietly for years. For a format many once dismissed as a relic of the Flash era, it now sits closer to the centre of any conversation about the future of gaming.

The commercial picture supports the trend. Market analysts put the global browser games market at US$ 11.8 billion in 2025, on course for US$ 16.3 billion by 2034, with instant, download-free access and rising mobile connectivity named as the main drivers. That growth stands out at a time when the older platforms have lost pace.

Much of the new detail comes from the 2026 State of Web Gaming Report, an independent study commissioned by the web games platform Poki and fielded by the market research agency Atomik Research, which surveyed 2,000 web gamers and 400 developers in the United States and United Kingdom. It found that consumer spending on console rose only 2.3% above its previous high from 2020 through 2025, while investment into game makers fell by 55% between 2024 and 2025. Against that backdrop, interest in web games has kept climbing, and the format has become hard to leave out of any read on the future of gaming.

A format built for how people play now

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The report frames the appeal in practical terms. Web games open in seconds, need no download and suit short sessions, which fits the way people move between apps, messages and streaming through the day. Nearly half of those surveyed, 46%, said they had abandoned a mobile game because it took too long to load, and 28% had dropped one because the download was too large. On console and PC, 32% had walked away from a game over load times. The audience is also broader than the casual label suggests. More than half, 54%, said they play web games with a friend or family member often or very often, and many own other hardware, including PlayStation, Xbox and Switch consoles. Web gaming time is holding up even against social media, with 71% saying the hours they give it are stable or rising relative to their social feeds.

Developers are following the audience

Studios are moving in the same direction. In the same survey, 53% of developers said they planned to bring a mobile game to the browser within a year, and only 8% ruled out the web entirely. Discoverability is a large part of the reason, with 46% of developers naming it as a leading benefit. Players, for their part, rate the format highly, with 92% describing modern HTML5 web games as high quality.

The ability to rapidly update games, lean into viral moments and deliver seasonal content meant we kept players engaged, retained and returning for more.

That view came from Omar Waly, founder and chief technology officer at studio Radical Play, quoted in the report.

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What it means for young creators in Ghana

Studios such as Leti Arts in Accra build games rooted in African folklore. For Ghana, where the gaming audience skews young and mobile-first, and where a national drive to digitise the economy is projected to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, the shift opens a door. A low-cost format that runs on modest phones and reaches players worldwide suits a generation of local creators who have been building without the budgets of the larger studios abroad.

Some are already working this way. Leti Arts, an Accra studio that has trained scores of young interns each year since it was founded in 2009, builds games drawn from African folklore, among them the weaving puzzle Sweave and the hero title Karmzah, several of them designed for lightweight, web-friendly play.

It is not alone. A growing set of local studios building games rooted in Ghanaian stories and culture has taken shape in recent years, part of a wider turn towards digital creative work.

The wider signal is what makes it notable. Web gaming's rise is being driven by players who want quick, low-effort play in an attention economy that grows more crowded each year. A format that opens in a browser, asks for no download and is built around discovery lowers the cost of putting a game in front of a large audience, which counts for most among creators working without the budgets of the established studios.

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