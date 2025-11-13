2025 GDIW: Digitisation is the backbone of 24-hour economy policy – Secretariat

Head of Partnerships, Marketing, and Innovation at the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, Ishmael Nii A. Dodoo, has emphasised that digitisation and digital innovation are central to the success of the government’s 24-hour economy initiative, describing them as its “backbone.”

According to him, Ghana’s digital transformation is expected to contribute over GH₵40 billion to the national economy within the next five (5) years and create approximately 440,000 new jobs, particularly for young people.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW) in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, Mr Dodoo stated:

2025 Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW)

The 24-hour economy is about keeping Ghana productive, highly productive, around the clock. It is about more jobs, more markets, and more opportunities. It is about a vast derivative of products that can potentially emerge from Ghana into the regional and global markets. But none of this works without digital transformation, as we have seen.

He added:

Therefore, digitisation is the backbone. Without it, the 24-hour economy is just a dream. With it, the 24-hour economy becomes a reality and an ambition that cannot be stopped.

2025 Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW)

Mr Dodoo further reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting the night economy through strong digital infrastructure. He pledged:

We will work with ministries, departments, agencies, and other government institutions to bring about progressive regulatory reforms that make it easier for businesses to operate across shifts. Digital tools and training will ensure young people are equipped to seize new opportunities.

In a related statement, Emmanuel Ofori, who represented the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, revealed that Ghana has developed a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, with implementation expected to begin in 2026.

Emmanuel Ofori

He explained:

Ghana has developed a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy which balances innovation with responsibility and inclusion. This comprehensive policy is awaiting Cabinet approval to pave the way for smooth implementation.

He continued:

We have also organised a ministerial boot camp to engage all government agencies in adopting AI. Key focal points have been identified in every ministry, and each is expected to develop its own KPIs and strategy for implementation beginning in 2026.

Themed “Catalysing for Change: Innovation and Digital Transformation at the Centre of Ghana’s Development Agenda”, the event set the stage for a week-long celebration of ideas, technology, and the nation’s digital aspirations. The atmosphere was charged with entrepreneurial energy as startups, tech firms, and innovators showcased their products and services.

2025 Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW)