Pres. Mahama orders suspension of military recruitment in Accra after stampede deaths

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to temporarily suspend the ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise in Accra following a tragic stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium that claimed six (6) lives.

Speaking at the launch of the Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 12, President Mahama expressed profound sorrow over the incident, noting that the suspension aims to restore calm and allow for a thorough investigation.

He stated:

Because Accra is the capital, so many of the recruits arrived, and when the gates were opened, some six of them died during the stampede, while 12 others are in critical condition in hospital. We pray for their speedy recovery.

President Mahama further noted that all the deceased were female and that similar incidents had been recorded in Kumasi. He added:

I have therefore directed the suspension of the recruitment in Accra because of the incident.

The tragedy occurred when thousands of young Ghanaians thronged the El-Wak Sports Stadium to take part in the nationwide military recruitment exercise. The overwhelming crowd led to congestion at the entry gates, causing intense pushing and shoving that resulted in the deadly stampede.

In a statement, the GAF High Command confirmed that security personnel and emergency responders acted swiftly to restore order and convey the injured to nearby health facilities. The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue, while the area has been cordoned off to ensure public safety and support ongoing investigations.

President Mahama expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured that the government would provide full assistance to the victims and their relatives. He also pledged to collaborate with relevant agencies to prevent such tragedies during future recruitment exercises.