Pulse List: 5 Ghanaian Celebrities Who Gave Birth in 2025

The year 2025 brought a baby boom to Ghana's entertainment industry, with several beloved celebrities welcoming new additions to their families.

From social media sensations to established media personalities, these stars shared their joy with fans across the country and beyond.

1.Hajia Bintu

Social media personality and influencer Hajia Bintu, known for her vibrant presence on TikTok and Instagram, announced the arrival of her baby girl on October 3, 2025. The announcement delighted her millions of followers who had watched her journey unfold online. In her heartfelt message to fans, Hajia Bintu described motherhood as a "beautiful, humbling and joy-filled journey," offering a glimpse into the profound transformation she experienced becoming a first-time mother. The influencer, whose content has captivated audiences across West Africa, has since shared snippets of her new life as a mom, balancing her digital presence with the demands and rewards of caring for her newborn daughter.

2.Akuapem Poloo

Actress and social media sensation Akuapem Poloo, who has built a reputation for her candid and often controversial posts, announced the birth of her second child in March 2025. The announcement came through a series of stunning maternity photos shared on Instagram, where she expressed deep gratitude for her growing family. Already a mother to her son, Akuapem Poloo's journey into motherhood for the second time was met with congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Known for her unfiltered approach to sharing her life online, she welcomed her followers into this intimate chapter, celebrating the blessing of new life while continuing to maintain her bold presence in Ghana's entertainment sphere.

Akuapem Poloo

3.Aba Dope

Actress, businesswoman, and media personality Aba Dope surprised many when she announced the birth of her first child in 2025. Unlike many of her peers who documented their pregnancies online, Aba Dope had largely kept the news private, making the announcement all the more special when it finally came. The revelation shocked fans who had no indication she was expecting, demonstrating that even in the age of social media oversharing, some celebrities still value privacy during such personal moments. Her decision to keep her pregnancy under wraps until after the birth sparked conversations about celebrity privacy and the pressure to share every milestone publicly. As a multifaceted entrepreneur and entertainer, Aba Dope's approach to motherhood reflected her independent spirit and desire to experience this transformative period on her own terms.

4.Medikal and Eazzy

Perhaps the most buzzworthy pregnancy announcement of 2025 came from an unexpected pairing: Ghanaian rapper Medikal and singer Eazzy. In October 2025, the two artists confirmed they were expecting a child together, sharing a series of maternity photos that sent shockwaves through Ghana's entertainment industry.

Medikal

The announcement was particularly surprising given that both stars had largely kept their relationship private. Medikal, already a father to Island Frimpong from his previous relationship with actress Fella Makafui, was entering a new chapter of fatherhood. For Eazzy, the beloved songstress known for hits that have dominated Ghanaian airwaves, this marked a significant personal milestone. The couple's announcement generated considerable buzz on social media, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding their posts with congratulatory messages and expressions of surprise at the unexpected but joyful news.

5.MzGee

Renowned media personality MzGee (Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah) welcomed her new baby while in the United States in 2025, marking a triumphant moment after a journey filled with challenges. The UTV presenter and former host of "United Showbiz" had previously been open about her struggles with fertility, including experiencing miscarriages and undergoing medical treatment to conceive.

Her transparency about these difficulties resonated with many Ghanaian women facing similar challenges, making her eventual success all the more meaningful to her supporters. MzGee's decision to give birth in the United States reflected a growing trend among Ghanaian celebrities seeking specialized medical care abroad. Her candid sharing of both the struggles and the ultimate joy of motherhood has made her a source of inspiration and hope for many who face similar obstacles on their path to parenthood.

The year 2025 proved to be transformative for these Ghanaian celebrities, each navigating the universal experience of welcoming new life while living in the public eye. From surprise announcements to carefully curated reveals, these stars demonstrated the many different ways modern celebrities approach sharing personal milestones with their audiences. Their stories of motherhood, fatherhood, and family expansion added a humanizing dimension to their public personas, reminding fans that beyond the glamour and entertainment, celebrities experience the same profound joys and challenges that come with bringing new life into the world.