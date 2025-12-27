Cybercrime Crackdown: 141 MoMo fraud suspects arrested in Tabora and Lashibi

Security agencies have arrested one hundred and forty-one (141) suspects in a coordinated early-morning operation targeting organised cybercrime networks involved in Mobile Money fraud and Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams.

The intelligence-led operation, was led by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Ghana Immigration Service Headquarters. The raids followed weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering and were conducted at two key locations, Tabora and Lashibi.

According to the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, one hundred (100) suspects were arrested in Tabora, while forty-one (41) others were apprehended in Lashibi.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are believed to be Nigerian nationals,” Mr George disclosed in a statement shared on his official social media platforms.

During the operation, law enforcement officers retrieved thirty-eight (38) laptops and one hundred and fifty (150) mobile phones, which are suspected to have been used in the commission of various cyber-enabled financial crimes.

The operation also led to the arrest of a Ghanaian landlord who allegedly accommodated one hundred (100) of the suspects in his residence.

“The team also arrested the Ghanaian landlord who accommodated one hundred of the suspects in his house. Landlords have a duty to ensure that their premises are not used to facilitate or perpetuate crime,” the minister stated.

Authorities believe the suspects were involved in a range of cyber-related criminal activities, including Mobile Money fraud, romance scams, sextortion, Business Email Compromise, and wire fraud.

Mr George indicated that forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices is currently underway, adding that all individuals found culpable would be dealt with strictly in accordance with Ghanaian law.

“Forensic analysis of the seized devices is underway, and individuals found to be culpable will be processed in accordance with Ghanaian law,” he said.

The minister further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious digital activities, stressing that the fight against cybercrime requires collective effort.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious digital activities, and continue to support national efforts to combat cybercrime,” he noted.

While reaffirming Ghana’s openness to lawful business and regional cooperation, Mr George issued a firm warning to criminal networks operating within the country’s digital space.

“Ghana remains welcoming to all of our friends and neighbours interested in legitimate enterprise. However, if you are interested in committing a cybercrime, we will find you, arrest you, and deal with you decisively according to our laws,” he declared.