Ghana’s legal and governance institutions have intensified efforts to tackle corruption in 2025, with high-profile prosecutions signalling a renewed commitment to accountability.

The Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, and investigative agencies such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) have pursued cases across government, public institutions, and private entities.

These cases, involving multi-million cedi losses and prominent figures, have captured national attention, highlighting the government’s determination to curb financial misconduct and safeguard public resources.

1. Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Co-Accused

Ex-NSB Boss Adu Boahene to face trial on July 18 over alleged GH¢49M state fund theft

Former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei-Boateng, and associates face prosecution for embezzlement, money laundering, and misappropriation in a GH¢49 million cybersecurity procurement scandal. Adu-Boahene was arrested on March 20, 2025, at Kotoka International Airport upon returning to Ghana. Charges were filed in April 2025, and the case has progressed through preliminary stages, with witness statements submitted. The case underscores ongoing concerns over accountability in security institutions.

2. National Service Scheme Ghost Names Scandal

NSS Scandal: Court adjourns case as Osei Assibey Antwi and Gifty Oware-Mensah fail to appear

Twelve individuals were charged in mid-2025 over payroll fraud involving fictitious personnel at the National Service Scheme (NSS), with losses estimated at over GH¢653 million. Key suspects include Gifty Oware-Mensah, former Deputy Executive Director, and Osei Assibey Antwi, former Executive Director, along with other officials and vendors. Investigations advanced following audits and exposés, with charges announced around June 2025 and court appearances in October 2025. Payroll cleanups have already yielded annual savings of over GH¢68 million.

3. Buffer Stock Company Corruption Allegations

Hanan Abdul-Wahab

Former CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, face charges of stealing, conspiracy, causing financial loss, and money laundering over alleged misappropriation of funds. Senior officers, including Head of Finance Richard Sam-Asante, are also implicated. Abdul-Wahab and his wife were arrested on June 25, 2025, with charges announced for filing in October 2025. Asset freezes have been challenged in court, and the matter remains ongoing.

4. Chairman Wontumi Corruption Charges

Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, faces corruption-related charges, including fraud and money laundering tied to a GH¢24 million loan application for Wontumi Farms Limited, involving forged documents submitted to Ghana Exim Bank. He also faced separate illegal mining charges in October 2025. EOCO investigations concluded, with additional prosecution details announced in December 2025; formal charges for the loan fraud are set for early 2026.

5. Ken Ofori-Atta and SML Corruption Trial

Concerned Citizens petition US Embassy to help extradite Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana as online signatures surge

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is at the centre of a case involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contracts, allegedly causing about GH¢1.4 billion in financial loss. On November 18, 2025, the OSP filed 78 counts against Ofori-Atta and seven others, including former GRA officials and SML executives. All have pleaded not guilty (where present), and the trial is ongoing. An extradition request to the United States for Ofori-Atta and an aide is under review.

6. Crypto Fraud and Asset Recovery Case

After debuting in October Zcash hit an exchange rate of $1,000 per unit, putting it in league with the much better established Bitcoin, the virtual currency pioneer

EOCO recovered more than $15 million from offshore cryptocurrency wallets linked to a transnational Ponzi-style fraud network targeting Ghanaians and foreigners. The funds were converted and deposited in November 2025, with full recovery details announced in December 2025. Suspects face fraud and money laundering charges, with restitution to victims ongoing. This contributed to EOCO’s total 2025 recoveries of GH¢337.4 million.

7. COCOBOD Payment Diversion Case

Kofi Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo and his wife have been implicated in diverting GH¢3.17 million intended for Cocoa Board road contract payments by cloning a legitimate contractor’s name. Investigations concluded, with the Attorney General announcing on December 22, 2025, that charges of theft, forgery, and money laundering will be filed in January 2026.

